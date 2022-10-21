Fox Chapel (0-9, 0-4) at Shaler (4-5, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Louis C. Martig Field at Titans Stadium, Glenshaw. Fox Chapel is hoping to avoid a winless season for the first time since 1968. The Foxes suffered a 50-13 loss to Kiski Area last Friday as the Cavaliers picked up their first victory of the season. Ben DeMotte threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns against Kiski Area, but he also threw four interceptions. He went over 1,000 passing yards for the season and owns six touchdown tosses. … Shaler has lost three straight conference games (Penn Hills, North Hills, Pine-Richland) and has been eliminated from playoff contention. Luke Cignetti scored on a 33-yard run for the Titans’ lone score in a 37-7 loss to North Hills last week. Cignetti has rushed for 993 yards and has 13 total touchdowns. … Fox Chapel has won the last two meetings, including last year’s 28-14 triumph.

