Valley News Dispatch
A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 9
Fox Chapel (0-9, 0-4) at Shaler (4-5, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Louis C. Martig Field at Titans Stadium, Glenshaw. Fox Chapel is hoping to avoid a winless season for the first time since 1968. The Foxes suffered a 50-13 loss to Kiski Area last Friday as the Cavaliers picked up their first victory of the season. Ben DeMotte threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns against Kiski Area, but he also threw four interceptions. He went over 1,000 passing yards for the season and owns six touchdown tosses. … Shaler has lost three straight conference games (Penn Hills, North Hills, Pine-Richland) and has been eliminated from playoff contention. Luke Cignetti scored on a 33-yard run for the Titans’ lone score in a 37-7 loss to North Hills last week. Cignetti has rushed for 993 yards and has 13 total touchdowns. … Fox Chapel has won the last two meetings, including last year’s 28-14 triumph.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Here are the District 3 power rankings heading into the regular season's final week
YORK, Pa. — With just one week left in the regular season, the upcoming District 3 playoffs are already taking shape. Here's a look at the power rankings, which are used to fill out the brackets in each of the district's six classifications. There are some huge games looming...
Tribune-Review
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 26, 2022: Cross country gold up for grabs
While the WPIAL playoff continue in soccer, volleyball and field hockey, there is gold to be won in them there hills on Thursday. The 2022 WPIAL cross country individual and team championships will take place at Roadman Park on the campus of Cal (Pa). There will be six championship races:
