Layton, UT

ABC4

Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
LEHI, UT
kjzz.com

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in Lehi crash that involved a fire truck

LEHI, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died Friday afternoon following a crash that involved an emergency vehicle in Lehi near southbound I-15. According to Trooper Quincy Breur, of the UHP, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Friday. The UHP was asked to investigate the crash by Lehi City as it involved a fire truck from the Lehi Fire Department that was responding to a call.
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron’s home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Man accused of stealing multiple ATMs is arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly stole three ATMs from the Salt Palace and a downtown hotel, and attempted to take a fourth machine, has been arrested by police. Steven Early, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an arresting officer and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

