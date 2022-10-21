Read full article on original website
Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
No injuries reported after deputies respond to shots fired at party in Weber County
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after they responded to a reported fight with shots fired in Hooper. Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the area of 4800 South and 5100 West at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming following Silver Alert
A Millcreek woman who was the subject of a Utah Silver Alert issued Friday was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning.
One person killed in Lehi crash that involved a fire truck
LEHI, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died Friday afternoon following a crash that involved an emergency vehicle in Lehi near southbound I-15. According to Trooper Quincy Breur, of the UHP, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Friday. The UHP was asked to investigate the crash by Lehi City as it involved a fire truck from the Lehi Fire Department that was responding to a call.
Lehi Fire truck in fatal T-bone crash on SR 92 while responding to service call
A Lehi Fire truck was involved in a fatal accident while on the way to a service call on SR 92 Friday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Woman killed in crash with fire truck in Lehi
A woman died after her car was hit by a fire engine that was responding to a call in Lehi Friday afternoon.
Utah woman charged with murder for infant's death while babysitting
A Utah woman has been charged with causing the death of a 6-month-old child who she was babysitting at the time.
75-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash on SR-193 near Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A 75-year-old man was killed in a car crash along State Route 193 near the Hill Air Force Base Thursday evening. Officials said the three-vehicle collision occurred a short time after 5 p.m. near 931 East in Layton. According to Sgt. Donnelly with Layton Police...
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
Three suspects arrested after pursuit in North Ogden
North Ogden police arrested three of four suspects that fled from police while responding to a call of suspicious activity on Wednesday afternoon.
Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron’s home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Man accused of stealing multiple ATMs is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly stole three ATMs from the Salt Palace and a downtown hotel, and attempted to take a fourth machine, has been arrested by police. Steven Early, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an arresting officer and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
VIDEO: Hikers hoisted to safety after getting stuck on Mount Olympus
Three teenage hikers were rescued and treated for hypothermia Saturday night after becoming stuck on Mount Olympus.
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
