“This man’s a maniac”- Wrexham Official Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for His Hasty and Unencumbered Behavior With the Club

Ryan Reynolds is a man of many credits. Despite having a successful career in acting, he is also a profitable businessman. From having a stake in a Gin producing company to owning a mobile company, the Deadpool actor is a multi-industry genius. He is also the co-owner of the oldest Welsh Soccer team, Wrexham A.F.C., along with Rob McElhenney. While Ryan is highly focused on making Wrexham the very best, the actor once unknowingly revealed a big secret about the club.
“Do you know who does my stunts”- When Ryan Reynolds Revealed Tom Cruise To Be His Stunt Double

There are few actors in the world that have the versatility that Ryan Reynolds has. The Canadian-born actor in his three-decade-long career has done everything from hardcore action to emotional tear-jerkers. And his ability to make audiences roll on the floor laughing is unparalleled. However, one thing that the Deadpool actor can not do is his own stunts. But he does get a major Hollywood star to do them for him, or so he says.
“Don’t hug him…”- Rob McElhenney Left Jealous as Ryan Reynolds Gets Closer to Someone and It Is Not Even Blake Lively

The entire world is aware of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s love for each other. Now that the couple is going to have a fourth baby, they are on cloud nine right now. The actor has been busy with his Wrexham Association Football Club as well. Now, if the actor needs a little love and support, it is understandable, isn’t it? But Rob McElhenney is not okay with Reynolds embracing any other person than him. So, when the Deadpool actor hugged this person, Rob officially declared his jealousy.
Not Only Blake Lively, but Even One of Her Daughters Is a Huge Taylor Swift Fan

Taylor Swift has amassed an immense fandom, and they call themselves Swifties. Throughout her career, she has established a strong connection with her fan. Well, it is surely her voice that attracts everyone, but the singer is also a beautiful soul who charms people quickly. Even celebrities call themselves Swifties, and Blake Lively is one of those who fell in love with the singer years ago.
Ashton Kutcher Said He Drank “Too Much Tequila” Before Telling Mila Kunis He Loved Her for the First Time

There are few Hollywood couples that rank as highly in public opinion as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and for good reason (although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly give them a run for their money). Aside from the sweetest backstory, palpable on-screen chemistry, and adorable offspring, we can now add “drunken confession of love” — a hilarious anecdote that was just revealed on Kutcher’s Peloton series, Our Future Selves — as one of our many reasons to stan the That ‘70s Show alums.
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nick Cannon Trends After One Of His Baby's Mothers Suggests She Can't Afford Night Nurse

Nick Cannon is once again a trending Twitter topic after one of his many baby’s mothers, Bre Tiesi, suggested she couldn’t afford a night nurse. On September 19, Tiesi shared a video message on Instagram revealing she hadn’t slept “in like three days” because her two-month-old son had been “screaming his little head off.” A fan quickly suggested she should hire a night nurse to help her out.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.

