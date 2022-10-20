Celtics Lab 148: Getting to know Paolo Banchero and other high-impact 2022-23 rookies with Cody Taylor

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics passed with flying colors the first test of their 2022-23 campaign on opening night against the Philadelphia 76ers. But they immediately headed to Florida, where they will have another challenge against the Miami Heat.

After that, the intensity level will drop. However, with potential Rookie of the Year candidate Paolo Banchero joining EuroLeague sensation Franz Wagner and a talented supporting cast, the Magic will likely no longer be a “gimme” win for Boston or the rest of the league.

To talk about the new faces entering the league, including Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey and Bennedict Mathurin, who might surprise the Celtics a bit in their new homes around the league, we brought on Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor to get us up to speed on which rookie players Boston and their fans ought to have on their radar for 2022-23.

Join your usual hosts Alex Goldberg, Justin Quinn and Cameron Tabatabaie as we dive into Boston’s season opener, the state of Timelord’s knee rehab, and the rest of the NBA news now that the regular season is finally back.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ