KTBS
Shreveport residents turn out for early voting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting continues in Louisiana, including at two locations in Caddo Parish -- the Registrar of Voters office in downtown Shreveport and the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Parkway. At the downtown location Wednesday, voting commissioners tell KTBS they have seen a steady stream of...
KTBS
Meet the candidate: Tom Arceneaux
SHREVEPORT, La. - Tom Arceneaux is a Republican running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. Arceneaux is an attorney, specializing primarily in commercial and government law, for the downtown firm Blanchard, Walker, O'Quin & Roberts. He served as a city councilman from 1982-1990. He's also a former assistant city attorney for...
KTBS
Caddo Commission sets public meetings on redistricting plans
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission is hosting an additional round of public meetings aimed at educating citizens on the redistricting process in Caddo Parish. The commission contracted with Data Center, LLC to review and develop a model redistricting map for public input and commissioners' consideration and approval. “We...
KTBS
Port of Caddo Bossier
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election in Louisiana begins Tuesday and continues through Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their parish Registrar of Voters office and other designated locations. Information about where to vote and what races are on […]
KTBS
CPSO adds new deputies to its ranks
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sheriff Steve Prator administered the oath of office to 17 new deputies Wednesday morning. The new recruits help fill openings the sheriff's office has struggled to fill, just like other employers across the country. "At the first of the year we were 90 deputies short, now we...
KTBS
Bossier Parish Principals of the Year named among much fanfare
BENTON, La. - Three Bossier Parish principals started their week on a high note after Superintendent Mitch Downey surprised them with the news they were chosen as the 2023-24 Principals of the Year. Norcha Lacy has been named the Elementary Principal of the Year. Since taking the reins as principal...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Community Renewal
SHREVEPORT, La. - Community Renewal connects neighbors and residents to restore the foundation of safe and caring communities. Community Renewal builds hope and renews the spirit of cooperation in every segment of the community. The focus is on three primary strategies — Renewal Team, Haven House and Friendship House — to turn neighborhoods into safe havens of friendship and support. The result? Major crime has dropped an average of 55 percent in our Friendship House areas!
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
KTBS
Standoff ends peacefully in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A standoff in Shreveport ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at an address on the 3700 block of West College Street to serve an arrest warrant on a female suspect. But the person inside the house would not come out. KTBS was live on the scene as multiple agencies responded.
KTBS
Perkins unveils program to bridge digital divide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With just 15 days until voters decide whether to re-elect Mayor Adrian Perkins, he made good on another part of his smart city initiative that he campaigned on four years ago. Perkins joined library officials and others to launch the start of Universal Digital Access. Perkins says...
KTBS
Dream Flights For Shreveport Veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some WWII veterans who live in Shreveport got to experience the magic of one more flight in a restored WWII aircraft. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis was there for the incredible show of appreciation. Dream Flights has honored more than 5,000 veterans and seniors living in long-term care...
KTBS
Video: SPD officers shoot armed man who retreats; expert says justified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man with a machete who was involved in a tense and emotionally charged two-minute standoff with Shreveport police had turned and was walking away when two officers shot him, body camera video of the incident shows. The 58-year-old man, who survived wounds to his leg, had...
KTBS
National Weather Service Doppler Radar from Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for east Texas south of I-20 until 3 a.m. Here are the details.
KTBS
SWEPCO working to restore power from overnight storms
SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms late Monday and early Tuesday across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO was reporting about 4,300 customers without...
KTBS
Bossier Chamber of Commerce turns 75 this month
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is celebrating it's 75th birthday this month. A 40's themed event is being held Thursday, Oct. 27 to celebrate. There will be light refreshments provided by Shane’s Seafood & BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Dance the evening away with music by Everett Street Jazz Band. The party will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bossier High School Girls Gym.
KTBS
Federal grand jury indicts Mansfield doctor, LPN for prescription drug fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A longtime DeSoto Parish physician was indicted Wednesday on prescription drug fraud charges. The indictment accuses Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, along with his nurse, Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, of illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
KTBS
Shreveport files suit against consent decree contractors, alleging improprieties
SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport has received little to no benefit from paying contractors several hundred million dollars to repair its aging sewerage system. As a result, ongoing major problems persist throughout the city. That’s the allegation of city officials who recently filed suit recently against 32...
KTBS
Former BCPD sergeant pleads guilty to stealing police union funds
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Bossier City police Sgt. Harold "B.J." Sanford Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to charges related to his recent arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police Union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Sanford, 52, faces a sentence of up to 5 years...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
