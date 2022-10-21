ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

When the 2-minute drill goes wrong: Andy Dalton throws not one, but two pick-6s

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2re26N_0ihCDFlm00

Andy Dalton had a weird first half on Thursday night.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback had a couple touchdowns, and also a pick into the end zone. Despite the interception, the Saints were tied 14-14 against the Arizona Cardinals with two minutes left before halftime. Then he had a historic two-minute drill. Not the good kind of history.

Dalton threw a pick-six that deflected off Marquez Callaway and returned for a touchdown by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson. Wilson flipped into the end zone and led to a camera shot that is practically fine art.

And that would have been a really weird half if it ended there. Two touchdowns, two interceptions. But the Saints still had time and another two-minute drill.

And Dalton threw another pick-six.

This one went to linebacker Isaiah Simmons. He returned it 56 yards for a score. That led to some folks digging into the history of Dalton throwing two pick-sixes in a two-minute drill, and it was the first of its kind in at least a long time according to CBS. It was also the first time in a few years that a quarterback had thrown back-to-back pick-sixes at any point of a game.

Here's Dalton's line for the first half: 9-of-15, 177 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 101.2 passer rating. It is really, really hard to throw three interceptions in a half and still have a passer rating above 100. The Cardinals led 28-14 at halftime due in large part to Dalton's three errors.

The Saints are going with Dalton because Jameis Winston is still working back from injuries. Dalton was considered a safer option because he won't turn it over as often as Winston. Dalton had a Winston-esque first half on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Seahawks offense cruising behind Geno Smith, and the Russell Wilson trade keeps looking better

There's plenty in doubt through seven weeks of the NFL season. But one thing's increasingly clear. The Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade by a landslide. The Seahawks cruised on Sunday to a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers as perhaps the most surprising 4-3 team in the NFL. They were supposed to be in full rebuild mode while targeting a prime pick in next year's NFL draft after dealing Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Instead, they sit alone atop the NFC West while Denver's 2023 first-round pick acquired in the Wilson trade promises to land the premium selection.
SEATTLE, WA
WSOC Charlotte

Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he'd lost the starting job possibly permanently.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

AP source: Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowler Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the move. Chicago gets...
CHICAGO, IL
WSOC Charlotte

Lions owner says she is still confident in team's leadership

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp shared her frustration with the team's 1-5 record and expressed confidence in the franchise's leadership. “We’ve got 11 more games to go, so I just don’t want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship," Hamp said to reporters Wednesday while the team practiced. “I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t."
DETROIT, MI
WSOC Charlotte

Bears LB Roquan Smith fights tears, exits news conference after learning of Robert Quinn trade

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their trade for Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn on Wednesday, but few were hit as hard as Quinn's teammate Roquan Smith. Smith had been speaking with reporters when he was told the veteran had been traded. After being asked for his opinion on Quinn's three-year tenure in Chicago, Smith struggled for words before requesting a moment to gather his thoughts.
CHICAGO, IL
WSOC Charlotte

Colts QB Matt Ryan 'personally disappointed' with benching, but will 'accept and embrace' backup role

The Indianapolis Colts benching Matt Ryan — the veteran quarterback they traded for during this past offseason — has been the most surprising story as teams prepare for Week 8. Ryan is nursing a sore shoulder and may not have been able to play, but head coach Frank Reich said Ryan's health didn't have anything to do with it — he would have been benched for backup QB Sam Ehlinger even if he was healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Texoma's Homepage

Mickey: New and returning Cowboys players

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It will be a new look for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The new face on the team is defender Jonathan Hankins, the veteran player obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week. Hankins is just […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
113K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy