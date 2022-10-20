ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Early voting at UCF: Where to go and what to know

It’s time for students, faculty and Orange County residents alike to bring power to the polls as early voting started Monday at UCF’s Live Oak Event Center. Those registered to vote in Orange County will be able to vote early for the general election for two weeks as the polls will be open until Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to an email from UCF.
Hawaiian student celebrates Polynesian culture by teaching hula dance classes to UCF

Grab some skirts and leis because a student from Hawaii has been teaching her peers the art of traditional Polynesian dancing at UCF's Recreation and Wellness Center. Senior kinesiology major Allyson Prater has been teaching hula and Tahitian-style dances throughout October. The first class was held Oct. 12 and taught hula, and the second class taught Tahitian last Wednesday. The third class will be held on Oct. 26 and will teach a mixture of both dances.
After Ian displaced students at The Place, residents received revised rental conditions

After Hurricane Ian flooded local apartment complex The Place at Alafaya, affected UCF students and families were expecting compassion and assistance; instead, they received a revised rental agreement. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The Place, which is just minutes away from UCF, got 5 feet of water from flash...
Photos: STEM Day at UCF inspires K-12 students to explore science

Students K-12 from the Central Florida area came to UCF for STEM Day on Friday, where they got to learn all things science, technology, mathematics and engineering related. The day was filled with workshops, activities for the students, demonstrations and speakers. This is just the second STEM Day that has...
UCFPD hosts safety detail for pedestrians and drivers

For 26 students, Wednesday morning started with getting a $164 citation from a police officer at a randomly hosted traffic safety detail on campus. At the detail, which started at 9 a.m. near the Recreation and Wellness Center, UCFPD officers used pedestrian decoys in select crosswalks and targeted drivers who failed to yield.
