Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
What is your Orlando alternatives?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
The Top 8 Best Theme Parks in the USLife NewsOrlando, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
“Best senior night ever”: UCF women’s soccer clinches AAC regular season championship title
UCF women’s soccer team kicked Sunday afternoon off by celebrating Senior Knight. Two hours later, the Knights celebrated clinching the AAC regular season championship title. “Finally we got it done,” fifth-year forward Kristen Scott said. “We set out to do that this year, especially that core group of 10...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Early voting at UCF: Where to go and what to know
It’s time for students, faculty and Orange County residents alike to bring power to the polls as early voting started Monday at UCF’s Live Oak Event Center. Those registered to vote in Orange County will be able to vote early for the general election for two weeks as the polls will be open until Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to an email from UCF.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Hawaiian student celebrates Polynesian culture by teaching hula dance classes to UCF
Grab some skirts and leis because a student from Hawaii has been teaching her peers the art of traditional Polynesian dancing at UCF's Recreation and Wellness Center. Senior kinesiology major Allyson Prater has been teaching hula and Tahitian-style dances throughout October. The first class was held Oct. 12 and taught hula, and the second class taught Tahitian last Wednesday. The third class will be held on Oct. 26 and will teach a mixture of both dances.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
After Ian displaced students at The Place, residents received revised rental conditions
After Hurricane Ian flooded local apartment complex The Place at Alafaya, affected UCF students and families were expecting compassion and assistance; instead, they received a revised rental agreement. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The Place, which is just minutes away from UCF, got 5 feet of water from flash...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Photos: STEM Day at UCF inspires K-12 students to explore science
Students K-12 from the Central Florida area came to UCF for STEM Day on Friday, where they got to learn all things science, technology, mathematics and engineering related. The day was filled with workshops, activities for the students, demonstrations and speakers. This is just the second STEM Day that has...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
LGBT History Month: UCF College of Medicine hosts free popsicle event highlighting diversity
In honor of LGBT History Month and Diversity Week, a free popsicle event on Thursday presented multiple displays highlighting the culture and accomplishments of LGBTQ+ physicians and scientists. “We want to make sure that we are here to serve our students regardless of who they are,” said Shalu Gillum, one...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCFPD hosts safety detail for pedestrians and drivers
For 26 students, Wednesday morning started with getting a $164 citation from a police officer at a randomly hosted traffic safety detail on campus. At the detail, which started at 9 a.m. near the Recreation and Wellness Center, UCFPD officers used pedestrian decoys in select crosswalks and targeted drivers who failed to yield.
Comments / 0