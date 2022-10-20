Read full article on original website
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Extremely Rare Boat Discovered in 120-Year-Old Shipwreck At the Bottom of Lake Superior
Researchers have discovered an incredibly rare whaleback shipwreck sitting on the bottom of Lake Superior. The boat, which has been identified as Barge 129, is one of only 44 whalebacks ever made. The 292-foot ship once sailed the Great Lakes during the 19th century. And today, it’s resting about 35 miles off Vermilion point, a shoreline in Chippewa County, Michigan.
Will New Development Lead To Traffic Chaos On LaFranier Road?
Rewind a few decades and LaFranier Road was a mostly rural corridor – a connector for Hammond and South Airport roads with little in between but trees and fields. Today, it’s an ever-growing hub of residential development, dotted with apartment complexes, senior living facilities, and mobile home communities. Several new developments are in progress or on the way for the corridor – including the 216-unit South22 apartment complex and a 50-plus-acre joint development by Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) and the Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) – and those projects will only add more activity and population density to the area. Is this once-rural roadway up to the task of becoming a major population epicenter? Or will new development and increased activity push the traffic capacity of the road to its breaking point?
