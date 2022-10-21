Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
ISU Students participate in clean-up event following Homecoming
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following Saturday’s Homecoming festivities, nearly 90 Indiana State students participated in a cleanup event along Wabash Avenue. Students met at three different locations on Sunday, before walking along the street and picking up trash. ISU graduate student Shelby Franklin, who helped organize the event through her job with the university’s center for community engagement, said she enjoyed working with other students to benefit the community.
mymixfm.com
Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Matt’s brother Eric Luecking said this fundraiser fits Matt’s personality.
mymixfm.com
Revolutionary War Veteran honored at Cloverdale cemetery
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday’s ceremony was years in the making for Steve Scully. Scully discovered his connection to Jacob Piercy, a Revolutionary War veteran buried at the Cloverdale Cemetery, about three years ago. He contacted the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to see if they knew about it, and they informed him they wanted to have a ceremonial marker unveiled at his grave.
mymixfm.com
Multiple injuries in accident on 3rd and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch confirmed there were multiple injuries in a crash Monday evening on US-41 near College Ave. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles. This story will continue to be updated as we learn more information.
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
mymixfm.com
Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. Little information is...
Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield
ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
mymixfm.com
I-70 reopened after a crash in Putnam Co.
UPDATE: All lanes are open according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the lane closures involved two separate accidents. The first was in Morgan County at the county line. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the wreck and no details have been shared.
7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries. The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading toward the scene to assist. Initially, […]
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and […]
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
Court docs: ‘Scared’ Boone County man led police on chaotic chase that ended with his pickup truck on fire in a cornfield
JAMESTOWN, Ind. – The chase ended with a pickup truck catching fire in a cornfield. It wound through curvy roads, yards and fields. The driver told police he was “scared” because he was driving on a suspended license and tried to get away. Jamestown police arrested 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders in connection with the Oct. 14 […]
