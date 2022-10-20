Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says
No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Speak Out Against Anti-Semitism Following Kanye West's Remarks
Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence in the wake of her ex, Kanye "Ye" West's, anti-Semitic comments. On Monday, the 42-year-old reality star and mother of four took to Twitter to make her stance clear. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and...
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Sarah Hyland Shares Video of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding to Wells Adams
A special day made even more magical! Sarah Hyland is sharing a look at her gorgeous wedding to Wells Adams, and the heartfelt officiating by her Modern Familyco-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Hyland took to Instagram on Saturday to post the video, which showed her and the former Bachelor in Paradise...
'Sister Wives': See Kody Brown's Dance Moves During His Controversial Wedding Appearance
After several years of following strict COVID protocols, Kody Brown was ready to let loose on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- and let loose he did. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch attended his pal, Brian's, wedding, officiating the ceremony despite having some reservations and dealing with frustrations from several of his wives.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment
Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
L.A.'s MaeDay Rescue Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal rescue where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that...
Leslie Jordan's Dead: From Harry Styles to Dolly Parton, the Beloved Actor's 5 Best Celeb Stories
Leslie Jordan racked up some good stories throughout his life. The beloved actor and comedian, who died after a car crash on Monday at age 67, met many famous faces throughout his decades-long career. In honor of his life, ET is looking back at the five best, most star-studded interactions...
'Sister Wives' Mid-Season Trailer: Kody Brown's Marriage to Janelle Is in Jeopardy
As Christine Brown moves away from Flagstaff, Arizona, the rest of the family is in chaos in the new mid-season trailer for Sister Wives. Tensions seem the highest between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, who has long been close with Christine and her children. In one moment, fans...
'Sister Wives' Alum Logan Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty
A gorgeous October wedding! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown has tied the knot with longtime love Michelle Petty!. Logan's mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son's special night with some sweet snapshots she shared to her Instagram stories. One photo featured Janelle smiling brightly while standing next to...
Matthew Perry Reveals the 'Friends' Star Who Confronted Him About His Drinking
Matthew Perry is opening up about the Friends star who confronted him about his drinking, calling it "scary." In a preview of the 53-year-old actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, Perry reveals Jennifer Aniston was the one who reached out the most when his drinking spiraled out of control. Perry, who confirmed taking Methadone, Xanax and consuming a "full quart of vodka" a day in addition to 55 Vicodin a day, admitted Aniston told him, "We know you're drinking."
'Ellen' Girl Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Pregnant: 'The Baby Is the Size of a Banana'
Sophia Grace, the social media star who first earned fame as a 5-year-old during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, announced Saturday she's five months pregnant. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," gushed the 19-year-old in a 7 minutes, 52 seconds video...
Christina Perri Welcomes 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl' with Husband Paul Costabile
A day for joy! Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, have welcomed a baby girl!. The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming black-and-white snapshot of herself and her baby girl, whom they welcomed on Saturday. "She’s here!" Perri captioned the post. "With a whole...
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Gets a Sweet Belly Kiss From Tom Pelphrey at the Pumpkin Patch
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey brought their little pumpkin-in-the-oven to the patch! The cute couple and parents-to-be enjoyed an autumn day date at a pumpkin patch, sharing a series of sweet snaps from the outing. The pregnant Meet Cuteactress cradles her baby bump in the photos, including one in which...
'The Resident': Matt Czuchry, Jane Leeves and Co-Stars on 100 Episodes and Wedding Bells (Exclusive)
The Resident is getting the royal treatment for its 100th episode! Fox's medical drama celebrates the TV milestone with Tuesday's episode, which features the much anticipated wedding between Kit and Bell. ET was exclusively on the Atlanta set in September with the cast as they filmed the monumental hour, and they reflected on what the accomplishments means for the show -- and for them personally.
'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Second Child After Sharing Fertility Struggles
Dancing with the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with husband Samuel Cusick! The professional dancer shared the exciting news on Monday. "Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she captioned a picture of her holding up a sonogram while standing next to her husband and their 23-month-old daughter, Sage. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister. #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancy #baby #pregnant #growingfamily."
'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Says He Doesn't Consider Himself Married to Meri, Gives Her His Blessing to Move On
While Kody Brown might still be reeling in the aftermath of his split from third wife, Christine Brown, he doesn't seem to be particularly attached to his first wife, Meri Brown, in the new mid-season trailer for Sister Wives. As the family prepares to say goodbye to Christine, Meri seems...
'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong Says Kendall Is 'in Some Fresh Hell' in Season 4 (Exclusive)
While Succession is busy filming season 4, Jeremy Strong took a break from production to talk to ET's Rachel Smith about the return of the Emmy-winning HBO family as well as his inspiring new film, Armageddon Time. "We were just in Norway," Strong says of the former, which was recently...
