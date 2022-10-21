ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Michigan Daily

‘There’s a heart to this work that lies within each of us’: Community gathers at the Student Sustainability Leaders Summit

The Student Sustainability Coalition (SSC) held the Student Sustainability Leaders Summit at the Michigan League Saturday afternoon. The SSC, a student organization dedicated to promoting a sustainable campus culture and elevating campus-wide student sustainability efforts, celebrated the student sustainability movement on campus and brought students together to learn, grow and explore many aspects of sustainability. The event included a session on intention, purpose and goal-setting, two breakout sessions and a summit sustainability panel.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Changes to telehealth rules leave mental health patients in flux

(WXYZ) — We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the public health emergency over, there are also important changes to telehealth. According to the Alliance for Connected Care, a telehealth industry trade group, Michigan is one of the more than 40 states that have ended emergency waivers.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Cancer Screening Event at Karmanos Cancer Institute to Help SE Michigan Get Back on Track

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS), is reminding Southeast Michigan that early detection of cancer is important by hosting a screening event open to the public. Screening Saves: Cancer Screening and Education Event will allow people to catch up on cancer screenings they may have put off or forgotten to reschedule. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., screening mammograms, head and neck examinations and colorectal cancer screening consultations will be available at Karmanos, located at 4100 John R. St. in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Apprentice seminar looks to expand workforce

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Oakland County is offering a seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the county executive office building in Waterford. Businesses can learn how to develop talent through the combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Support includes apprenticeship intermediary services, experienced local training providers and grant funds available for Oakland County employers.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
East Village Magazine

UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant

The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide

LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired

On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

This week, #VelshiAcrossAmerica is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about what matters most to them, including reproductive rights (which are literally on the ballot in Michigan), and the promise of free and fair elections and the rule of law. “People want to know that they have reproductive rights, and that they have access to health care when they need it,” says Kelly Dillaha. “If you are being forced to have a baby that you didn’t expect to have because you were raped, that’s an economic issue for you.” “It’s abortion,” that’s the top issue, says college journalist Lily Guiney, but the fate of elections is also on voters’ minds. “You’re not likely to see as many young people going ‘oh my God, I am so, so concerned about election integrity.’ But they’re concerned about it in ways that manifest differently.” Republican Wayne Bradley agrees the election deniers are exhausting. “It frustrates me to see people that I know personally that still, you know, kinda won’t let that go.”Oct. 23, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Amazon ready to open Canton Township facility

A final certificate of occupancy has been issued for a local Amazon delivery building in Canton Township. It signals the opening of local Amazon operations this week. When Amazon decided to cut back plans for two local facilities this year, it already was deep into work on a third. The 183,000 square-foot delivery station in Canton Township was built on an empty field on Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton Roads.
CANTON, MI
Michigan Daily

New Alumni Association President Corie Pauling ‘comes home’

The Michigan Daily sat down with Corie Pauling, the new president and CEO of the Alumni Association (AAUM) and 1993 alum of the University of Michigan, to discuss her priorities for the role. Pauling began her tenure on Wednesday, after being unanimously approved by the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors last month. Pauling currently serves as senior vice president of the alumni association as well as chief inclusion and diversity officer at TIAA, a financial services institution focused on higher education and public service employees.
