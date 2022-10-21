Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton to host Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community is invited by Ohio's Hospice of Dayton to participate in Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, in the hospice's common room, where people can remember and honor their loved ones. Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will present the presentation twice, on Tuesday,...
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
City of Dayton, chamber of commerce join coalition for expanded air service
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Dayton have joined the Rally for Air Service coalition, adding its voices to the increasing list of groups concerned about the national pilot shortage and its effects on small community air service. According to Rally For Air Service,...
Delays expected on Interstate 70 between Springfield and Columbus
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Drivers should plan ahead or consider alternate routes for travel as delays are expected on Interstate 70 between Springfield and Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. I-70 eastbound between SR 142 and Hilliard-Rome Road will have 24-hour lane restrictions Sunday through Thursday until Nov....
Community trunk or treat held in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents wore their favorite or unique Halloween costumes out in Beavercreek on Sunday. The Beavercreek Lions and Kiwanis Clubs held a community "trunk or treat" at Beavercreek High School. Last year, the event drew between 800 to 1,000 children and officials wanted to see the same turnout.
SICSA market booms, local coffee shop to expand out of Ohio
(WKEF) - SICSA's pet adoption and wellness market has exploded this year, plus a locally owned chocolate and coffee company is expanding outside of the buckeye state. Caleb Stephens of the Dayton Business Journal helps break it all down.
House fire on Philadelphia Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire at 20 S Philadelphia St in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, saying there was heavy fire on the second floor of the residential structure. There...
"Brutal betrayal of trust," former Yellow Springs Dr. faces 80+ years behind bars
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A graphic and brutal betrayal of trust; that’s how Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, described the charges against former Yellow Springs physician Dr. Donald Gronbeck. Gronbeck is behind bars at the Greene County Jail with no bond. He's facing rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition charges.
Dayton man indicted for deadly shooting on U.S. 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man has been indicted on charges related to a deadly shooting along U.S. 35 back in May. Jamar Allen Hayes, 26, of Dayton, has been charged with two counts of murder; four counts of felonious assault; and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.
Firefighters respond to large field fire in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments have been on scene for at least several hours containing a field fire from spreading further in Miami County Sunday. The field fire was reported at about 12:55 p.m. between Frederick Garland Road and North Montgomery County Line Road, according to Miami County Dispatch.
Matchups Announced for First Round of Football Playoffs
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The OHSAA announced its final high school football ratings Sunday, and with it the first-round matchups for the state football playoffs. Nearly all of the first-round games will be played Friday at the higher seed, with a few exceptions. The complete list of matchups involving area teams is below.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office gets accreditation award
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office accepted an accreditation award on Monday. This new mental health survey has only a low number of programs that have been able to achieve this accreditation, the county's jail is the first jail in Ohio to get this award. Sheriff Rob...
Dayton Police Department promotes officer and sergeant
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 24, the Dayton Police Department promoted two officers. Sgt. Jeffrey K. Thomas was promoted to lieutenant. Lt. Thomas has received six letters of appreciation, ten written commendations, two unit citations, and excellent work in traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, and going above and beyond his assigned tasks.
Dayton Metro Library celebrates National Hispanic Heritage month
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library continued its celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Patrons embraced the culture and history of Hispanic Americans on Saturday with "Dia De Los Muertos" (Day of the Dead) parade. Children's activities, food trucks and live music made up the celebration. The parade...
Dayton man receives 17 years to life for fatal stabbing of his girlfriend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 40-year-old Eric C. Humphries of Dayton, was found guilty of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Amber Smith, on November 1, 2020. He was given a sentence of 17 years to life in prison, according to the announcement made on Monday by Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Dayton...
Greene County Public Health increases COVID-19 levels to medium
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated Greene County as a medium level after the county saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past week. When a county is designated at a medium level in the CDC’s framework, people should stay...
Firefighters respond to mulch fire at Moraine business
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments were on called out to a mulch pile fire in Moraine Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported at about 11:56 a.m. at Wright Mulch and Storage on 3400 Dryden Road, according to Moraine Fire Dispatch. We'll update this story as more details become...
Police, Fire departments battle for blood drive in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- A little friendly competition never hurt anyone -- and actually can do a lot of good. That's why the police and fire departments in Beavercreek came out Monday to their annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, benefitting the Community Blood Center, held at Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek.
Police investigating vandalism at Kroger in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miamisburg Police is investigating vandalism at the newly constructed Kroger in Miamisburg. According to a social media post by the department, the vandalism took place sometime late Thursday causing approximately $100,000 worth of damage. No arrests have been made. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON 24/7 NOW...
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
