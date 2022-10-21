Are you trying to get into the Halloween spirit? Then these Montana haunted tours should do the trick! Here are some of the top ‘ghostly’ tours to get excited for. One of the most popular events is the ghost tours offered at the old Montana Prison in Deer Lodge. The tours allow guests into areas ordinarily not offered to the public, like the hospital wing and death tower. Explore the grounds with special paranormal investigation gear with footage, recordings, and pictures sent to your email. The spookiest part? The tour is overnight from 9 pm to 3 am. There are only a few reservations for October 25 left, so get your tickets soon!

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO