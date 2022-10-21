Read full article on original website
Slightly above average hunter success for west-central Montana’s opener
Hunters in the west-central part of Montana found the first true blast of cold fall weather and a few more animals than in recent years.
High Tech and Teamwork. Montana Rock Climber, Hunter Both Rescued
As many were expecting, Montana's pleasant fall weather started to shift dramatically over the weekend. Some outdoor activities are starting to wind down, but others are ramping up. That is especially true of hunting in Montana right now. And the lure of a rock climbing adventure can't necessarily be ignored, either.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers...
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers... A popular theory is it’s the measurements of a grave,” Evalyn Johnson, author and archivist at the Thompson-Hickman County Library in Virginia City, said. “But no one knows for sure,” local writer Angela Mueller added. ...
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo
With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion
Thank you to the 6,507 people who submitted comments opposing the expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge. But if you oppose turning over Holland Lake Lodge to the POWDR corporation because it exploits public lands for private profit, be aware that the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal do the same. All three proposals have […] The post Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?
My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crashes being reported across Montana as winter conditions create snowy and wet roads
HELENA, Mont. - Snow has fallen in parts of the state, and since early this morning, Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 50 crashes. Winter weather conditions are expected all day Sunday, and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding people to not crowd plows. As of 1:50 pm,...
Montana Has The Most Incredible Art Fantasy World Anywhere
Just outside of Lincoln, Montana, is one of the most incredible fantasy lands in all of the world. "Sculpture In The Wild" is a unique art showcase featuring materials and themes inspired by the area. This is one of Montana's most incredible hidden gems. Sculpture In The Wild is like...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
msuexponent.com
Record fish caught in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Don’t Become a Rescue Victim in Montana Cold This Weekend
Emergency responders, hunting managers, and forecasters are all warning people heading outdoors this weekend to take the blunt arrival of winter weather seriously, to keep from being injured, or needing rescue. Not only are Montana temperatures dropping by 30-to-40 degrees heading into the weekend, but the forecast is still warning...
5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative
Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
Check out these haunted tours in Montana
Are you trying to get into the Halloween spirit? Then these Montana haunted tours should do the trick! Here are some of the top ‘ghostly’ tours to get excited for. One of the most popular events is the ghost tours offered at the old Montana Prison in Deer Lodge. The tours allow guests into areas ordinarily not offered to the public, like the hospital wing and death tower. Explore the grounds with special paranormal investigation gear with footage, recordings, and pictures sent to your email. The spookiest part? The tour is overnight from 9 pm to 3 am. There are only a few reservations for October 25 left, so get your tickets soon!
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022
Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs
Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
