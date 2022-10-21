ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

High Tech and Teamwork. Montana Rock Climber, Hunter Both Rescued

As many were expecting, Montana's pleasant fall weather started to shift dramatically over the weekend. Some outdoor activities are starting to wind down, but others are ramping up. That is especially true of hunting in Montana right now. And the lure of a rock climbing adventure can't necessarily be ignored, either.
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo

With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Daily Montanan

Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion

Thank you to the 6,507 people who submitted comments opposing the expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge. But if you oppose turning over Holland Lake Lodge to the POWDR corporation because it exploits public lands for private profit, be aware that the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal do the same. All three proposals have […] The post Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?

My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
msuexponent.com

Record fish caught in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Don’t Become a Rescue Victim in Montana Cold This Weekend

Emergency responders, hunting managers, and forecasters are all warning people heading outdoors this weekend to take the blunt arrival of winter weather seriously, to keep from being injured, or needing rescue. Not only are Montana temperatures dropping by 30-to-40 degrees heading into the weekend, but the forecast is still warning...
Daily Montanan

5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative

Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com

Check out these haunted tours in Montana

Are you trying to get into the Halloween spirit? Then these Montana haunted tours should do the trick! Here are some of the top ‘ghostly’ tours to get excited for. One of the most popular events is the ghost tours offered at the old Montana Prison in Deer Lodge. The tours allow guests into areas ordinarily not offered to the public, like the hospital wing and death tower. Explore the grounds with special paranormal investigation gear with footage, recordings, and pictures sent to your email. The spookiest part? The tour is overnight from 9 pm to 3 am. There are only a few reservations for October 25 left, so get your tickets soon!
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a

The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022

Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
bozemanmagazine.com

Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs

Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
Community Policy