Illegal 'car takeovers' showing up at Neshaminy, Oxford Valley and Willow Grove malls

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and organizations in Oregon are offering assistance to those in need. The Henderson House, a domestic and sexual violence resource organization in McMinnville, is one of many in the Willamette Valley that assists individuals. They are hosting a peer support group on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at their office located at 610 SE First St. Child care will be provided.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO