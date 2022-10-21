photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Since 1996, activists around the United States have rallied on October 22nd for a national day of protest against police brutality. This year’s day of protest saw around 60 people gather outside the Sonoma County administrative offices in Santa Rosa. "No Justice! No Peace! No Racist Police!" Attendees chanted. Many in the crowd were familiar to one another - long time veterans of Sonoma County’s activist community. Including a county commissioner on human rights, the subject of a high profile arrest, and family members of those killed by officers of local law enforcement. "The way we can start to...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO