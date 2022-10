Los Angeles-based ceramicist Vince Palacios has devoted his life to understanding the little storyteller that is hiding in every block of clay. Earning both a Masters of Ceramic Art and a BFA in Ceramics, clay is a form of which Palacios has dedicated his life. Palacios, also a ceramics professor at El Camino College in Torrance, California, likens his practice to that of a comedian or a performer—even after preparation, improvisation is a happy part of the workflow.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO