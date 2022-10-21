Read full article on original website
Dartmouth
Scott Brown named Dean of the College
Brown, who has held the position in an interim capacity since August 2021, will complete his term as dean in June 2025. The College announced yesterday that Scott Brown has been named Dean of the College. Brown has held the interim dean since August 2021, following the resignation of former Dean of the College Kathryn Lively in June 2021.
Missing Dartmouth woman found
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Dartmouth woman.
racedayct.com
Picture This: Jim DuPont Photo Gallery From Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Haunted Hundred At Seekonk
SEEKONK, Mass. – The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series closed out its 2022 season Saturday with the running of the Haunted Hundred at Seekonk Speedway. By the end of the spectacular Fall day at the Cement Palace it was Anthony Nocella celebrating victory and Matt Hirschman celebrating a seventh series title.
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
Report: Providence 14th most expensive city in US
The cost of rent has continued to rise over the last few years in parts of the country.
Turnto10.com
Providence board to vote on Triggs Memorial Golf Course contract bids
(WJAR) — Providence’s Board of Park Commissioners will vote on a contract to operate Triggs Municipal Golf Course for the next 10 years on Wednesday. The Donald-Ross-designed course has been operated by the same management group for the last 33 years. The board will consider an extension with...
Brown Daily Herald
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opens as sole grocery store in downtown Providence
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened in downtown Providence Sept. 23, bringing fresh produce to the heart of the city and expanding food accessibility as the sole grocery store located downtown. Spanning more than 6,000 feet on the ground floor of Washington Street’s Nightingale building, the grocery store serves “a...
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
RI-based startup looking to revolutionize sea travel
A Rhode Island-based startup company is developing new electric "flying boats" that could make traveling between coastal communities a whole lot faster.
After Sandy: Is RI prepared for another superstorm?
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.
Turnto10.com
First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike
(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
Turnto10.com
Drought removed from Southern New England after weeks of beneficial rain
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain has added up nicely since early September, which has resulted in drought-stricken Southern New England improving drastically. Areas that were in Extreme Drought as recently as mid-September are now either Abnormally Dry (which is not a drought) or completely clear!. After a very dry...
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
Woonsocket Call
Fifth Third Bancorp to Attend BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in the 2022 BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on November 4, 2022 at approximately 11:20 AM ET. Tim Spence, president and chief executive officer, and Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will represent the Company. Audio webcast and any presentation...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
soundingsonline.com
The Goose Goes South
Onne and Tenley van der Wal of Jamestown, Rhode Island, spent the past two years refitting Snow Goose, their 1986 Grand Banks 32. Having completed all the major work—some small details still need to be addressed—they are taking the Goose south for the winter. Their planned destination? The Bahamas.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 10/23/22
Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
ecori.org
Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island
Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
