Our Views: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short.

As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Veterans affairs: Celebrate and remember in St. Tammany

The Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16 will host a traditional Veterans Day ceremony at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington at 10 am. Nov. 11 to remember and revere the service of all U.S. military. The ceremony is open to the public, and all veterans are encouraged to attend and be honored.
COVINGTON, LA
Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween

Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
LOUISIANA STATE
Week 8 recap for St. Tammany football teams

Slidell won its seventh straight game while the Titans pushed their district win streak to 20 games. Northshore bounced back from last week's shutout to post an impressive win, and Hannan enjoyed a convincing homecoming victory. Fontainebleau battled hard on the road. Salmen and Pope John Paul II posted district victories, while St. Paul's won its third game in its last four contests.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

