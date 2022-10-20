Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Early voting continues through Nov. 1, Election Day is Nov. 8
Early voting in a host of local elections, including a race for one of the state's two seats in the U.S. Senate, is underway in St. Tammany Parish. Early voting began Oct. 25 and will continue through Nov. 1, with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 30. Early voting hours are...
NOLA.com
Our Views: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short.
As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
NOLA.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
NOLA.com
Veterans affairs: Celebrate and remember in St. Tammany
The Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16 will host a traditional Veterans Day ceremony at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington at 10 am. Nov. 11 to remember and revere the service of all U.S. military. The ceremony is open to the public, and all veterans are encouraged to attend and be honored.
NOLA.com
Anybody move up or down after Week 8? Check out the latest LSWA Prep Football Polls
This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses. Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1. Class 4A. School Rec Pts Prv. 1. St. Thomas More (8) 7-1...
NOLA.com
Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween
Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
NOLA.com
John Curtis overcomes turnovers in comeback win against St. Augustine
John Curtis senior Tyler Hayes returned an interception for a touchdown as the Patriots overcame a two-touchdown deficit and defeated St. Augustine 28-21 in a District 9-5A game Saturday at Yenni Stadium. The 35-yard return of an interception with less than 4 minutes to play broke a tie and helped...
NOLA.com
Week 8 recap for St. Tammany football teams
Slidell won its seventh straight game while the Titans pushed their district win streak to 20 games. Northshore bounced back from last week's shutout to post an impressive win, and Hannan enjoyed a convincing homecoming victory. Fontainebleau battled hard on the road. Salmen and Pope John Paul II posted district victories, while St. Paul's won its third game in its last four contests.
Comments / 0