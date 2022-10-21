Read full article on original website
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
KWCH.com
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
2 pedestrians hospitalized after crash on I-70 in Ellis County
A crash in Ellis County sent two pedestrians to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
UPATE: About 8,500 acres burned in Ellis Co. during Sunday wildfire
5:42 a.m. Monday UPDATE from the Ellis County Fire Department. At approximately 3:20 pm Sunday, the Ellis County Fire Department was requested for mutual aid for a large grass fire approaching Ellis County from Ness County. Shortly after arriving on scene, fire crews identified the fire had already entered Ellis County. Many of the fire companies in Ellis County were already responding to three other fire calls for service. As fire crews arrived on scene in southwest Ellis County, crews were met with 60+ MPH winds and low visibility due to smoke and dust. The location of the fire was in a remote area where the fire was difficult to access as it is open range with very limited county roads.
WIBW
Kansas man killed in cement truck rollover crash
RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend man was killed Wednesday in Russell County after his vehicle went off the highway and crashed into a ditch. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a Mack Cement Truck was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 just after 2:30 p.m., when it drove off the left side of the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle went through a private fence, went airborne, and then rolled over an unknown number of times.
Great Bend man killed in cement truck rollover
A man from Great Bend was killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Truck driver killed trying to avoid collision on Kansas highway
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A truck driver attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle was killed Tuesday night in Pawnee County when his truck went partially onto the shoulder and lost control, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 2000 International semi was going north on Highway 183 when a 2010 Toyota passenger vehicle […]
Weis wants to spread Hutchinson Regional's message all over Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the new Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, Brittney Weis, one of her goals is to get the community to look again at Hutchinson Regional as living up to its name not just for Hutchinson, but for the region as a whole.
Midnight Ranch opens north of Hays as new events venue
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
After record weekend heat, mercury will drop this week in NW Kan.
A record high temperature was set for the second straight day Sunday in Hays. The K-State Ag Research Center reported a high of 91 degrees Sunday, tying the record set in 1921. A new record high of 90 was set Saturday. After Sunday's strong front, which produced wind gusts of...
Ellis Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat postponed to Oct. 30
Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat food drive in Ellis has bee postponed because of wind today. The event has been rescheduled to 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
McPherson Public Schools names Teachers of the Year
McPherson Public Schools has announced their 2022 teachers of the year.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
👟 Hays girls CC team to state; boys qualify one
GREAT BEND - The Hays High Indians girls' cross country team qualified for the 5A state meet with a third place finish at the Great Bend regional held at the Lake Barton Golf Course Saturday morning. Arely Maldonado placed 7th with a time of 20:14.53. Brynn Kinderknecht was 14th, Brenlynn...
Hays Post
