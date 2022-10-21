For the Hawaiian Islands, 1927 was a momentous year. The grand Royal Hawaiian Hotel opened its doors in Waikīkī, the Islands’ first drive-in restaurant welcomed hungry diners and the first art museum launched its inaugural exhibit. At Ellen Dye Candies, an unassuming shop in Downtown Honolulu, John Dye was experimenting with an ingenious candy idea, combining chocolate with Island-grown macadamia nuts.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO