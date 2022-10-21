Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Mizzou
Texas A&M soccer team tied with Mizzou 1-1 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Seniors on the team were celebrated before the game as part of Senior Night. The Aggies will not play at home for the rest of the season. The Aggies will play against Florida in...
GALLERY; Volleyball vs. Kentucky
The Texas A&M volleyball team was defeated by Kentucky 3-1 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. This comes after sweeping Kentucky for the first time in 5 years the day prior. The Aggies will play their next game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. on Friday, Oct. 28,...
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
The Texas A&M football team could not turn its season around in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. South Carolina beat A&M for the first time in school history, 30-24. The Aggies’ first ever loss to the Gamecocks added insult to injury in what was already a painful 2022 season for the Aggies.
Student-run meteorology program launches 250th weather balloon
In preparation for late-night storms, the Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences launched a weather balloon Monday afternoon. Following a severe weather warning from the Storm Prediction Center, A&M’s Student Operational Upper-Air Program, or SOUP, made arrangements to launch a weather balloon before Monday night’s thunderstorm. The instrument attached to this balloon, a radiosonde, collects data necessary to help forecasters at the National Weather Service, or NWS, gain a better understanding of upper-level atmospheric conditions.
