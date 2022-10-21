ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Battalion Texas AM

A&M men’s golf ends fall on high note in Georgia

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed its fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in Alpharetta, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 23. A&M finished the three-day tournament at 7-under par behind champion Stanford who finished at 23-under par, Georgia Tech...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

GALLERY; Volleyball vs. Kentucky

The Texas A&M volleyball team was defeated by Kentucky 3-1 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. This comes after sweeping Kentucky for the first time in 5 years the day prior. The Aggies will play their next game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. on Friday, Oct. 28,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Coach Fisher suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely

Sam Khan Jr. from The Athletic reported that three freshmen from the Texas A&M football team have been suspended indefinitely due to a locker room incident after the 30-24 loss to South Carolina. A&M cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams are among the three...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

GALLERY: Soccer vs. Mizzou

Texas A&M soccer team tied with Mizzou 1-1 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Seniors on the team were celebrated before the game as part of Senior Night. The Aggies will not play at home for the rest of the season. The Aggies will play against Florida in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference

The Texas A&M football team could not turn its season around in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. South Carolina beat A&M for the first time in school history, 30-24. The Aggies’ first ever loss to the Gamecocks added insult to injury in what was already a painful 2022 season for the Aggies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
Battalion Texas AM

Running for a — not so — spooky cause

In the early morning hours of Saturday Oct. 22, Texas A&M was a flurry of feet and elbows flying everywhere,laced up in bright, patterned running shoes, dressed in bold Halloween costumes for a good cause. While there are special sole gels and foams, the ultimate arch support was the people, Aggies and non-Aggies alike, coming together for a mission to raise awareness for mental health.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing

Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
ATHENS, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
11Alive

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing road in Walton County

ATLANTA — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Walton County on Thursday, according to Georgia State Patrol. They add that the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, Daniel Sweat, was crossing the road when he was struck by a truck traveling north on State Route 81. At...
ATLANTA, GA
Battalion Texas AM

Student-run meteorology program launches 250th weather balloon

In preparation for late-night storms, the Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences launched a weather balloon Monday afternoon. Following a severe weather warning from the Storm Prediction Center, A&M’s Student Operational Upper-Air Program, or SOUP, made arrangements to launch a weather balloon before Monday night’s thunderstorm. The instrument attached to this balloon, a radiosonde, collects data necessary to help forecasters at the National Weather Service, or NWS, gain a better understanding of upper-level atmospheric conditions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox5atlanta.com

Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

