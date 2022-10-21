Read full article on original website
A&M men’s golf ends fall on high note in Georgia
The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed its fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in Alpharetta, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 23. A&M finished the three-day tournament at 7-under par behind champion Stanford who finished at 23-under par, Georgia Tech...
GALLERY; Volleyball vs. Kentucky
The Texas A&M volleyball team was defeated by Kentucky 3-1 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. This comes after sweeping Kentucky for the first time in 5 years the day prior. The Aggies will play their next game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. on Friday, Oct. 28,...
Coach Fisher suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely
Sam Khan Jr. from The Athletic reported that three freshmen from the Texas A&M football team have been suspended indefinitely due to a locker room incident after the 30-24 loss to South Carolina. A&M cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams are among the three...
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Mizzou
Texas A&M soccer team tied with Mizzou 1-1 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Seniors on the team were celebrated before the game as part of Senior Night. The Aggies will not play at home for the rest of the season. The Aggies will play against Florida in...
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
The Texas A&M football team could not turn its season around in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. South Carolina beat A&M for the first time in school history, 30-24. The Aggies’ first ever loss to the Gamecocks added insult to injury in what was already a painful 2022 season for the Aggies.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Running for a — not so — spooky cause
In the early morning hours of Saturday Oct. 22, Texas A&M was a flurry of feet and elbows flying everywhere,laced up in bright, patterned running shoes, dressed in bold Halloween costumes for a good cause. While there are special sole gels and foams, the ultimate arch support was the people, Aggies and non-Aggies alike, coming together for a mission to raise awareness for mental health.
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Powerball winning ticket worth $50,000 sold at metro Atlanta gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot worth over $500 million, but one lucky person in Georgia did wake up richer. Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a gas station in metro Atlanta sold a $50,000. Who will be the next big...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing road in Walton County
ATLANTA — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Walton County on Thursday, according to Georgia State Patrol. They add that the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, Daniel Sweat, was crossing the road when he was struck by a truck traveling north on State Route 81. At...
Student-run meteorology program launches 250th weather balloon
In preparation for late-night storms, the Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences launched a weather balloon Monday afternoon. Following a severe weather warning from the Storm Prediction Center, A&M’s Student Operational Upper-Air Program, or SOUP, made arrangements to launch a weather balloon before Monday night’s thunderstorm. The instrument attached to this balloon, a radiosonde, collects data necessary to help forecasters at the National Weather Service, or NWS, gain a better understanding of upper-level atmospheric conditions.
‘Blood everywhere:’ Young Gwinnett mother randomly stabbed by stranger with steak knife
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is trying to solve the mystery of why they were randomly attacked by a stranger with a steak knife. The family says they were staying at a Motel 6 in Norcross while their home was being renovated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
