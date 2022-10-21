Sports briefs: DeSoto County falls at McKeel; Mantas win girls golf county title

In a contest fitting of a district title championship, the DeSoto Bulldogs and McKeel Wildcats battled through four sets before the Wildcats came back to put the Bulldogs away, 25-13, 33-31, 22-25, 25-21

DeSoto took a while to get started in the first set as they committed five net violations, but the second set will be remembered by players and fans alike as the set that would never end.

DeSoto trailed by five points to begin the third, but rallied with an eight-point run to take control for the set victory.

DeSoto held a four-point lead midway through the fourth set, but the Wildcats showed why they only lost three matches all season as they came back to win the district championship.

The Bulldogs will now wait to hear if they secured one of the four at-large bids to next week's regional round.

The way we played tonight we have the potential to beat anybody in the tournament," said DeSoto County coach Dave Bremer.

Braden River 3, Port Charlotte 0: The Pirates' surprise run to the District 5A-11 title match ended in a sweep by top-seed Braden River, 25-11, 25-19, 25-13.

Port Charlotte's season ends with a 9-14 record.

Girls golf

Lady Mantas defend county title: The Lemon Bay girls golf team defended their Charlotte County title for the fifth straight year with a team total of 369 at the par-70 Deep Creek Golf Club on Wednesday.

Charlotte earned second with a 446 total and Port Charlotte finished third with a 522.

The Manta Rays were led once again by freshmen Sophia Stiwich (77), who took medalist honors as the Charlotte County girls individual golf champion. Haley Hall (91), Madison Hanson (96), and Rachel Gillis (105) completed the team scoring for the now 10-1 Mantas.

The all-county team is comprised of Lemon Bay's top four players along with Makayla Chupka (103) and Lela Evett (110) of Charlotte.