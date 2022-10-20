Read full article on original website
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
NPR
The U.S. admitted thousands of Venezuelan migrants. Many are now stuck in legal limbo
José Albornoz has only been in the U.S. for a few weeks, but things have been happening fast. He's already traveled across the country twice, landing in Montana, where a friend got him a job in construction. And he's learned a few things about the immigration system along the way.
NPR
'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette' journalists go on strike
Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette walked off the job this past week in solidarity with non-news colleagues and in protest of working without a contract for five years. It's the first newspaper strike in the U.S. in more than two decades. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik reports there is much more at stake, and he joins us now.
NPR
Those fake active shooter calls to schools? A similar thing happened before
Just before 3 p.m. on a sunny Friday in September, police in Chillicothe, Ohio, received a message from dispatch: an active shooter had reportedly injured 24 students at Chillicothe High School and was still on scene. Bodycam video shows the fraught minutes that ensued. Officers rushed to the school, some...
NPR
Recycling plastic is practically impossible — and the problem is getting worse
The vast majority of plastic that people put into recycling bins is headed to landfills, or worse, according to a report from Greenpeace on the state of plastic recycling in the U.S. The report cites separate data published this May which revealed that the amount of plastic actually turned into...
NPR
Time is running out to book relatively inexpensive flights over the holidays
If you haven't booked your holiday air travel yet, you probably should. Airlines are reporting high demand and rising prices. (Story aired on ATC on Oct. 21, 2022.) Time is running out if you're hoping to book a relatively inexpensive flight over the holidays. Airlines say demand is strong, and prices are rising quickly, and that means those airlines are back to pulling in huge profits. From Chicago, NPR's David Schaper reports.
NPR
The newest food trend: butter boards
It's the latest food trend to go viral on TikTok. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Let's make a butter board. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: OK, you guys know I had to jump on the butter board train. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: This butter board can be topped with your favorite toppings, whatever you choose.
NPR
Haiti is dealing with multiple crises. Is international intervention the answer?
Haiti is experiencing high levels of gang violence, crime, poverty and disease that has intensified since last year's assassination of the president. Haiti is a country on the verge of collapse. Cholera is spreading. Food and fuel prices are out of control. And the gangs of Port-au-Prince have a stranglehold on much of the capital, including the main oil terminal. Added to this, there's a political crisis. Prime Minister Ariel Henry is struggling to maintain his grip on power, with protesters regularly taking to the streets to demand his removal. His decision to ask the outside world to send a specialized armed force has only served to inflame people's anger. Eyder Peralta is in Haiti's capital, Port-Au-Prince, and joins us now.
NPR
Many products by the largest food firms are considered unhealthy, research shows
Two new reports paint a dismal picture of nutrition in the U.S. One says about 70% of products sold by the largest food companies, including Kraft, Heinz and Kellogg, are considered unhealthy. And that's the food that stocks a lot of U.S. grocery shelves. And new Gallup data shows just how much Americans' diets are lacking. It's not a new problem. But as NPR's Allison Aubrey reports, what is new is the momentum for change.
NPR
Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
MARTA: Hey, NPR POLITICS PODCAST. This is Marta (ph) in Portland, Ore. I'm standing outside of the DMV, where I registered my car and was given a license plate that ends in NPR. (LAUGHTER) MARTA: This podcast was recorded at... ASHLEY LOPEZ, HOST:. 12:04 Central time on Monday, October 24,...
NPR
The right whale population has fallen again, bringing them closer to extinction
The North Atlantic right whale is edging closer to extinction. It's a critically endangered species, and its numbers have fallen again. There are only 340 right whales, scientists report. Barbara Moran from NPR member station WBUR has more. BARBARA MORAN, BYLINE: The report from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium...
NPR
Weak social ties are just as important as strong ones for greater life satisfaction
THE BEATLES: (Singing) Ah, look at all the lonely people. Ah, look at all the lonely people. Would Eleanor Rigby and Father Mackenzie have been happier together? Probably so. But would they have been even more happy if they also went to the pub or a football match? That's the question Hanne Collins asked. She's an author of a new study out of the Harvard Business School looking at relational diversity. And she joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
Meet the man who says wild horses could help prevent the next wildfire
Wild horses out west are sometimes rounded up kept in captivity. William Simpson wants change that. He says the horses should be freed onto public lands where they can help mitigate forest fires. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. In rural Northern California, where naturalist William Simpson lives, wildfires are burning hotter and...
NPR
A day in the life of Haitians in the capital city of Port-au-Prince
Haiti is a country on its knees, with food and fuel shortages. Cholera is also spreading. We get a glimpse of daily life from the capital Port-au-Prince. Haiti is in free fall. Gangs menace the country's port and its people. Cholera is spreading. And there are weekly protests calling for the resignation of the country's leader. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and joins us now. Hi, Eyder.
NPR
What it takes to transition from relaxed to natural hair
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to hair stylist April Kayganich about what it takes to transition from relaxed to natural hair. So now that we've heard what the science suggests about the risk of hair relaxers, maybe you've decided to stop using them. To help us figure out how to do that, we're joined now by April Kayganich. She's a hair stylist and texture expert in Austin, Texas. Welcome to the show.
NPR
A DIY guide to making the world's deadliest Halloween costume. Hint: It's not a shark
Editor's note: This is an updated version of a story that was published on Oct. 29, 2015. Say you want to dress up as the world's scariest animal this Halloween. You don't need fangs, claws or horns. All it takes is a couple of pipe cleaners, some Halloween fairy wings...
NPR
Charlotte Dos Santos on her new album 'Morfo'
CHARLOTTE DOS SANTOS: (Singing) Hello, hello. Are you all right? Keeping occupied? Are you safe? Are you sound?. That's how Charlotte Dos Santos greets you in her new album called "Morfo." The Brazilian Norwegian singer-songwriter blends themes of relationships and identity with sounds of jazz and bossa nova rhythms. Charlotte Dos Santos joins us now.
NPR
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy
California voters will decide whether to amend their state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights. But it's unclear whether the amendment would allow abortions at any point in pregnancy. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are...
NPR
Astronaut Nicole Mann took her dreamcatcher to the International Space Station
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann took the dreamcatcher her mother gave her as a child all the way to the International Space Station. In Native American tradition, dreamcatchers protect people in their sleep. As the first Native American woman in space, Mann credits hers with protecting her while she flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. From space, she says the Earth looks beautiful, delicate and fragile.
