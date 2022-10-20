ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

whatsupnewp.com

Upcoming Adult Programs at the Tiverton Public Library

The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in November. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register. All Month Long. Tech Help. Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile...
TIVERTON, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
independentri.com

In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
reportertoday.com

East Bay Retired Teachers Association Fall Luncheon

The East Bay Retired Teachers Association will be holding their fall luncheon on November 17, 2022, at Benjamin's Restaurant on Taunton Ave. Seekonk inside the Ramada Inn (through the lobby) convening at 11:30 am. Following the luncheon, we will have our scholarship raffle. Our project this fall is providing $10 Shaw's gift cards for Hope and Faith Charity which provides food and other essentials for those in need for their Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Our program will include having Carl Sweeney, Director and Founder of Hope and Faith with us to explain his charity and all the new facets he has established that add so much to the needs of others. The luncheon selections are Pilgrim turkey dinner, baked scrod, shrimp scampi and chicken cutlet parmigiano. Included in the luncheon are soup or salad and dessert at a cost of $25. Send your check and selection to Anne Laderer 18 Monmouth Drive Riverside, R.I. 02915 by November 9. We are happy to announce that we will be resuming our scholarship program this year and will be awarding 2 $1000 awards to deserving students from East Providence High School and Mt Hope High School. If you are unable to attend and want to participate in our charities please send your remittance to Rae Holland-Long 45 River Run East Greenwich, R.I. 02818 and indicate the charity/charities you would like to contribute to. Remember to bring your new items for our scholarship raffle. Hope to see all of you there and celebrate our resumption of doing our good works and catching up with many former colleagues.
SEEKONK, MA
Uprise RI

RIPTA to pilot free bus pass for people experiencing homelessness

The Rhode Island Public Transportation Administration (RIPTA) Board voted on Wednesday to approve a pilot program that will in the short term deliver up to 600 free bus passes to people experiencing homelessness in the state. In the long term, the resolution passed by the board seeks to establish a permanent program to provide free bus transportation for the unhoused going forward.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth

“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Accusations fly amid aftershocks of Baldelli-Hunt’s ouster

WOONSOCKET – A city where political drama has been commonplace for decades has seen it ratcheted up to a fever pitch this month, with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her supporters leveling accusations at the City Council majority that removed her from office, and the council majority firing back. Majority...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Plow driver shortage expected in Massachusetts this winter

Massachusetts leaders are preparing for how to keep the roads clear this winter. Each year, the city of Attleboro deploys about 100 pieces of plowing equipment to clear more than 200 miles of roads. Like many cities and towns in Massachusetts, Attleboro is struggling to find plow drivers. “The biggest...
ATTLEBORO, MA
reportertoday.com

Pomham Rocks Santa Nov. 26

Santa doesn’t always come on a sleigh. In Riverside, he comes by boat! Families are invited to see Santa take a boat ride around Riverside and conclude his journey with a trip around Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Saturday, November 26. Santa will leave the dock at Haines Park on the Lady Pomham II and will motor around the Terrace, arriving at Sabin Point Park at about 10.30 a.m., before continuing to the lighthouse. In the event of inclement boating weather, the rain/wind date will be Sunday, November 27 at 10:30 a.m. To celebrate Santa’s arrival, members of Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse will greet guests at Sabin Point Park with Munchkins and hot chocolate, courtesy of Dunkin’.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 17 New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA

