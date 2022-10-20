Read full article on original website
New Bedford ZBA Continues Methadone Clinic Vote to November to Allow for In-Person Input
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — The hearing for a special permit to allow for a medical clinic in downtown New Bedford that would offer treatments such as methadone and Vivitrol has been pushed back to November to allow for the meeting to be held in public. Recovery Connection Centers...
whatsupnewp.com
Upcoming Adult Programs at the Tiverton Public Library
The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in November. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register. All Month Long. Tech Help. Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile...
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 24, 2022 – October 28, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 24, 2022 – October 28, 2022, and they are as follows:. • Contractor (KR Rezendes, Inc.) will continue roadway and sidewalk work at MassDOT’s Hathaway Triangle project located at the newly signalized intersection of Hathaway Rd x Nauset St.
reportertoday.com
East Bay Retired Teachers Association Fall Luncheon
The East Bay Retired Teachers Association will be holding their fall luncheon on November 17, 2022, at Benjamin's Restaurant on Taunton Ave. Seekonk inside the Ramada Inn (through the lobby) convening at 11:30 am. Following the luncheon, we will have our scholarship raffle. Our project this fall is providing $10 Shaw's gift cards for Hope and Faith Charity which provides food and other essentials for those in need for their Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Our program will include having Carl Sweeney, Director and Founder of Hope and Faith with us to explain his charity and all the new facets he has established that add so much to the needs of others. The luncheon selections are Pilgrim turkey dinner, baked scrod, shrimp scampi and chicken cutlet parmigiano. Included in the luncheon are soup or salad and dessert at a cost of $25. Send your check and selection to Anne Laderer 18 Monmouth Drive Riverside, R.I. 02915 by November 9. We are happy to announce that we will be resuming our scholarship program this year and will be awarding 2 $1000 awards to deserving students from East Providence High School and Mt Hope High School. If you are unable to attend and want to participate in our charities please send your remittance to Rae Holland-Long 45 River Run East Greenwich, R.I. 02818 and indicate the charity/charities you would like to contribute to. Remember to bring your new items for our scholarship raffle. Hope to see all of you there and celebrate our resumption of doing our good works and catching up with many former colleagues.
Uprise RI
RIPTA to pilot free bus pass for people experiencing homelessness
The Rhode Island Public Transportation Administration (RIPTA) Board voted on Wednesday to approve a pilot program that will in the short term deliver up to 600 free bus passes to people experiencing homelessness in the state. In the long term, the resolution passed by the board seeks to establish a permanent program to provide free bus transportation for the unhoused going forward.
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
Valley Breeze
Accusations fly amid aftershocks of Baldelli-Hunt’s ouster
WOONSOCKET – A city where political drama has been commonplace for decades has seen it ratcheted up to a fever pitch this month, with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her supporters leveling accusations at the City Council majority that removed her from office, and the council majority firing back. Majority...
Turnto10.com
Plow driver shortage expected in Massachusetts this winter
Massachusetts leaders are preparing for how to keep the roads clear this winter. Each year, the city of Attleboro deploys about 100 pieces of plowing equipment to clear more than 200 miles of roads. Like many cities and towns in Massachusetts, Attleboro is struggling to find plow drivers. “The biggest...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
reportertoday.com
Pomham Rocks Santa Nov. 26
Santa doesn’t always come on a sleigh. In Riverside, he comes by boat! Families are invited to see Santa take a boat ride around Riverside and conclude his journey with a trip around Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Saturday, November 26. Santa will leave the dock at Haines Park on the Lady Pomham II and will motor around the Terrace, arriving at Sabin Point Park at about 10.30 a.m., before continuing to the lighthouse. In the event of inclement boating weather, the rain/wind date will be Sunday, November 27 at 10:30 a.m. To celebrate Santa’s arrival, members of Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse will greet guests at Sabin Point Park with Munchkins and hot chocolate, courtesy of Dunkin’.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
Girl in custody after Woonsocket High School threat
Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News a female juvenile was taken into custody for further investigation and charging.
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 17 New Listings
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
