Ben Askren details ‘hilarious’ recollection of sharing hospital with Luke Rockhold after UFC 239 KO losses

‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
Anderson Silva walks back ‘exaggerated’ knockout admission to save Jake Paul fight from Arizona commission
I guess Anderson Silva didn’t learn anything from Jake Paul’s ill-conceived CTE confession back in early 2021 or he would have already known that you can’t brag about head trauma and expect a stateside athletic commission to let you fight. Coming back from the dead is also...
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
Midnight Mania! Lost in translation? Anderson Silva ‘knocked out twice’ training for Jake Paul fight
If you have money on Anderson Silva to defeat Jake Paul at the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, it may be time to hedge that bet. While speaking with MMA Weekly in the video above, Silva revealed some concerning results from his training camp for the Paul showdown.
UFC 280: Beneil Dariush reacts to Volkanovski vs. Makhachev title fight — ‘It sucks’
While the promotion has yet to make it official, it appears as though reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will get an opportunity to join the “champ champ” club when he challenges newly-crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a unique clash of styles that could take place as part of the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth.
Shook! Watch earthquake rattle Daniel Cormier during UFC show on ESPN (Video)
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier was filming his “DC & RC” show for ESPN alongside retired football safety Ryan Clark when his office started shaking from an earthquake that struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about four miles. “Oh my God, Ryan,...
Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Getting me down is going to be problem’ for Islam Makhachev
Alexander Volkanovski is ready to claim his second divisional title. UFC 280 provided and left fans around the globe with a great deal of intrigue in the Lightweight division. Islam Makhachev appears to have all the makings of a long-reigning champion, however, he’ll get one of the most difficult first title challengers a new champion has ever had.
KHABIB EXPLODES! Watch Team Makhachev rush cage after UFC 280 win over Charles Oliveira
Khabib Nurmagomedov was clearly ecstatic that his best friend (and top student) Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title by submitting Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. Or maybe he was just happy his $1 million...
Paul vs. Silva: Watch full ‘All Access’ episode | Video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in an eight-round Cruiserweight boxing match this Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., airing live exclusively on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) at 9 p.m. ET. “Problem Child” will look to extend his boxing record to 6-0 since making...
Snake It Til You Make It: How Was TJ Fighting At UFC 280???
(Disclaimer, this is long. If you've read anything I write, it's how I do when I get bitchy about something. I write a lot. If you don't like it don't read it. I'll publish a coloring book for you at some point) I'm just going to come right out and...
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva open workout video, LIVE stream updates
Jake Paul will join Anderson Silva and the rest of the “Paul vs. Silva” pay-per-view (PPV) main card for a special open workout session — free and open to the public — from WaterDance Plaza in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz., TODAY (Weds., Oct. 26, 2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above.
Video: Islam Makhachev MOBBED as UFC champ returns to hero’s welcome in Dagestan
To the victor belong the spoils. Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev returned home to Dagestan where he was quickly engulfed by excited fans and media patiently awaiting his arrival. The king of the 155-pound mountain is just a couple of days removed from his career performance against Brazilian rival and former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.
Aljamain Sterling feels UFC might be ‘looking for a last hope’ to dethrone him after UFC 280
Aljamain Sterling still doesn’t think he’s getting the respect he deserves as an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. The “Funk Master” made a successful second career Bantamweight title defense against T.J. Dillashaw this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Utilizing his dominant wrestling game, Sterling took down Dillashaw with relative ease in the opening two rounds, battering and finishing him with ground-and-pound punches (watch highlights).
Midnight Mania! Gilbert Burns loses $50k bet on UFC 280 to manager Ali Abdelaziz
MMA fighters and betting is a hot topic at the moment. Until quite recently, fighters could — and often did — openly bet on themselves or their team mates, occasionally with disastrous results. Retired UFC fighter and current Glory MMA head coach James Krause even started selling his betting selections due to all his success!
Petr Yan threatening to leave UFC after Sean O’Malley screwjob — ‘It’s crazy’
Petr had all he can stands, he can’t stands no more!. Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan lost a razor-thin split decision to 135-pound rival Sean O’Malley on the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last weekend in Abu Dhabi, the second straight time “No Mercy” was edged out via judges’ decision.
Joe Rogan: Islam Makhachev is ‘the f—king truth’ after next-level performance in title win
Islam Makhachev couldn’t have performed much better than he did in his biggest career moment. At UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Makhachev did what he typically does in fights. Utilizing his dominant wrestling skills, the Sambo specialist controlled and imposed his will upon the former champion, Charles Oliveira.
Jose Aldo reveals UFC offered him one final ‘easier opponent’ for Brazil return at UFC 283
The legacy of Jose Aldo will never be forgotten in mixed martial arts (MMA). Aldo, 36, put a bow on his storied career shortly after his last appearance at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022. Dropping a lackluster unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili, Aldo knew that was it for him as a competitor.
Islam Makhachev’s coach: If UFC were a true sport, Beneil Dariush (not Alexander Volkanovski) would get title shot
While it has not yet been made official by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmakers, Alexander Volkanovski is in line to challenge newly-crowned Lightweight champion, Islam Mkahachev, for the title, possibly at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, in Feb. 2023. The two men wasted little time promoting the “super” fight as...
Jake Paul just set a new boxing record, sets sights on hallowed UFC mark
Desert Diamond Arena, originally Glendale Arena and formerly known as Jobing.com Arena and Gila River Arena, has been in operation for nearly 20 years and yet never hosted a boxing event that generated more ticket revenue than the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Not bad considering...
