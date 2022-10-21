ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben Askren details ‘hilarious’ recollection of sharing hospital with Luke Rockhold after UFC 239 KO losses

By Drake Riggs
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’

Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’

UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280: Beneil Dariush reacts to Volkanovski vs. Makhachev title fight — ‘It sucks’

While the promotion has yet to make it official, it appears as though reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will get an opportunity to join the “champ champ” club when he challenges newly-crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a unique clash of styles that could take place as part of the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth.
MMAmania.com

Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Getting me down is going to be problem’ for Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski is ready to claim his second divisional title. UFC 280 provided and left fans around the globe with a great deal of intrigue in the Lightweight division. Islam Makhachev appears to have all the makings of a long-reigning champion, however, he’ll get one of the most difficult first title challengers a new champion has ever had.
MMAmania.com

Paul vs. Silva: Watch full ‘All Access’ episode | Video

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in an eight-round Cruiserweight boxing match this Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., airing live exclusively on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) at 9 p.m. ET. “Problem Child” will look to extend his boxing record to 6-0 since making...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Snake It Til You Make It: How Was TJ Fighting At UFC 280???

(Disclaimer, this is long. If you've read anything I write, it's how I do when I get bitchy about something. I write a lot. If you don't like it don't read it. I'll publish a coloring book for you at some point) I'm just going to come right out and...
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva open workout video, LIVE stream updates

Jake Paul will join Anderson Silva and the rest of the “Paul vs. Silva” pay-per-view (PPV) main card for a special open workout session — free and open to the public — from WaterDance Plaza in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz., TODAY (Weds., Oct. 26, 2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Video: Islam Makhachev MOBBED as UFC champ returns to hero’s welcome in Dagestan

To the victor belong the spoils. Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev returned home to Dagestan where he was quickly engulfed by excited fans and media patiently awaiting his arrival. The king of the 155-pound mountain is just a couple of days removed from his career performance against Brazilian rival and former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling feels UFC might be ‘looking for a last hope’ to dethrone him after UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling still doesn’t think he’s getting the respect he deserves as an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. The “Funk Master” made a successful second career Bantamweight title defense against T.J. Dillashaw this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Utilizing his dominant wrestling game, Sterling took down Dillashaw with relative ease in the opening two rounds, battering and finishing him with ground-and-pound punches (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Gilbert Burns loses $50k bet on UFC 280 to manager Ali Abdelaziz

MMA fighters and betting is a hot topic at the moment. Until quite recently, fighters could — and often did — openly bet on themselves or their team mates, occasionally with disastrous results. Retired UFC fighter and current Glory MMA head coach James Krause even started selling his betting selections due to all his success!
MMAmania.com

Petr Yan threatening to leave UFC after Sean O’Malley screwjob — ‘It’s crazy’

Petr had all he can stands, he can’t stands no more!. Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan lost a razor-thin split decision to 135-pound rival Sean O’Malley on the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last weekend in Abu Dhabi, the second straight time “No Mercy” was edged out via judges’ decision.
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan: Islam Makhachev is ‘the f—king truth’ after next-level performance in title win

Islam Makhachev couldn’t have performed much better than he did in his biggest career moment. At UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Makhachev did what he typically does in fights. Utilizing his dominant wrestling skills, the Sambo specialist controlled and imposed his will upon the former champion, Charles Oliveira.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul just set a new boxing record, sets sights on hallowed UFC mark

Desert Diamond Arena, originally Glendale Arena and formerly known as Jobing.com Arena and Gila River Arena, has been in operation for nearly 20 years and yet never hosted a boxing event that generated more ticket revenue than the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Not bad considering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy