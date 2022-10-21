ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvtm13.com

13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday

Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a double shooting that happened on one of the city’s busiest streets. We spoke with investigators who say the two people shot have been released from the hospital....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

West Alabama School Districts Announce Early Dismissals, Closings Ahead of Tuesday’s Severe Weather

School districts across West Alabama announced early dismissals and closures set for Tuesday in response to potential severe weather expected to impact various parts of West Alabama. This post will be updated as decisions regarding early dismissals and closures become available from area school districts. Walker County Schools. Walker County...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke

The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
