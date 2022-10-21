Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
Pedestrian Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck by Car in West Alabama Monday
The Jasper Police Department is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday evening. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident happened Monday evening on Highway 69 near Icehouse West in Jasper. The post stated the pedestrian was later airlifted to a...
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday
Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a double shooting that happened on one of the city’s busiest streets. We spoke with investigators who say the two people shot have been released from the hospital....
wgxa.tv
Unidentified body found in grave behind Alabama home, police say
MOUNT OLIVE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police in Alabama said they found human remains in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation. Police said deputies were dispatched to a house on Friday morning to perform a welfare check...
Welfare check leads to discovery of freshly dug grave in Mt. Olive
A welfare check by Jefferson County deputies on Friday led to the discovery of a freshly dug grave in Mount Olive.
Northport to Consider Capping Fees to Free “Booted” Vehicles
Help may be on the way for motorists in Northport who suffering sticker shock over how much it can cost to remove "boots" and other immobilization devices from improperly parked vehicles. For those unfamiliar with the practice, a driver who parks in a forbidden or reserved spot or exceeds a...
Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
Human remains found in fresh grave behind northern Jefferson County home
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a freshly dug grave in northern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive on a welfare check. They were asked by family to check on a male who had not been heard from in several months.
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
Police: Alabama woman charged with felony shoplifting, tried to hide $1,000 of merchandise from Mississippi store
An Alabama woman was arrested after she reportedly concealed more than $1,000 of merchandise while shopping at a Mississippi department store. On Oct. 17, Tupelo police arrested Latoya Jones, 30, of Birmingham, Alabama. Police were called to Belk at 1001 Barnes Crossing Road for a reported shoplifter. Officers contacted Belk...
Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
“Tech or Treat” Rescheduled for Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather
The City of Tuscaloosa rescheduled the 2022 "Tech or Treat" event due to the threat of potential severe weather, according to a Monday afternoon announcement. As previously reported, the 6th annual event was originally scheduled for Tuesday. City leaders moved the event until Wednesday, October 26 according to a release.
West Alabama School Districts Announce Early Dismissals, Closings Ahead of Tuesday’s Severe Weather
School districts across West Alabama announced early dismissals and closures set for Tuesday in response to potential severe weather expected to impact various parts of West Alabama. This post will be updated as decisions regarding early dismissals and closures become available from area school districts. Walker County Schools. Walker County...
Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke
The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0