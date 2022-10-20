Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
‘Andor’ Episodes 1-6 Catchup and Episode 7 Deep Dive
At long last, Joanna and Mal are back in a galaxy far, far away to discuss Andor. They start by catching up on what they’ve thought of the show so far and briefly breaking down the first six episodes (7:56). Then, they go for a deep dive into Episode 7 (“Announcement”) to break down each story line and character (1:08:26). Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss Mon Mothma and her character history (2:01:18).
The Ringer
Breaking Down the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale (SPOILERS)
Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the shocking ending from the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Alfa Romeo F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas. Plus, Slow News NFL and College Picks. The Latest. ‘The Edge’ With Bill Simmons and Van Lathan. Bill and van revisit the...
The Ringer
The Riskiest Hollywood Bets for the Rest of 2022
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to preview the biggest bets in media and entertainment coming in the remainder of 2022 and rank which project carries the most risk to each company. Email us your questions, thoughts, and ideas at thetown@spotify.com. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Lucas Shaw. Producer:...
The Ringer
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Episode 6: “Halloween Week”
Kate and Amelia get together to discuss a very fun Halloween episode, which included an apple cake signature, s’more technical, and whimsical hanging lantern showstopper. They then talk about the Star Baker and eliminated baker before handing out some awards. Hosts: Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer. Producer: Sasha Ashall.
The Ringer
‘Black Adam’ and ‘Ant-Man’ Trailer Reactions
The hierarchy of podcasting is about to forever change! The Midnight Boys come to you on a Monday to give you their weekend reactions to the hotly anticipated Black Adam (4:48). They talk about the ups and downs of the Justice Society of America, as well as the final showdown (43:29). Later, they break down the latest trailer to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (69:31).
TrustNordisk Locks Key Deals on Swedish Teenage Romance ‘So Damn Easy Going’ (EXCLUSIVE)
TrustNordisk has scored a raft of deals on Christoffer Sandler’s Swedish romantic dramedy “So Damn Easy Going” which played at several festivals, including Goteborg and Seattle film festivals. The heartwarming coming-of-age love story revolves about Joanna, an 18-year-old girl whose mind is like a flashing amusement park at peak season. She needs ADHD meds to keep her buzzy brain in order. With a depressed father whose sick pay is barely covering the rent, money runs out and Joanna sets off to hunt for money to pay for her medication. In the midst of the chaos, she falls in love with...
The Ringer
Viserys Was Right. The “Control” of Dragons Is an Illusion.
King Viserys may have been an ineffectual ruler, but he was a man of peace: In his final moments on House of the Dragon, Viserys pleaded for his extended family to set aside their differences. (Spoiler alert: They wouldn’t.) Viserys wanted cooler heads to prevail among the notoriously hot-headed Targaryens—something that’s much easier to accomplish when dragons aren’t part of the equation. “The idea that we control the dragons is an illusion,” he tells his daughter Rhaenyra in the series premiere. “They’re a power man should never have trifled with.”
The Ringer
Fisher Stevens and Karim Amer on ‘The Lincoln Project’
Larry is joined by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Emmy Award-winning producer and director Karim Amer to discuss their new documentary ‘The Lincoln Project’ on Showtime. They begin their conversation by talking about the genesis of the powerful media group of the same name as well as the primary players and inspiration for the film. Next, they describe the process of maintaining a candid and authentic atmosphere when attempting to achieve authenticity in a documentary setting.(13:15) This leads to a discussion on the overuse of personality attacks by the Democratic party in the political theatre and how election-denying Trumpists in the Republican party are infecting democracy in general.(22:59) After the break they debate the effectiveness of the Lincoln Project’s ads on the electorate and dissect the political obstacles facing progressive movement and the United States going forward.(37:09)
Comments / 0