Red Rock Canyon, about 40 miles northeast of Tehachapi in the Mojave Desert, is a place of spectacular eroded cliffs with colorful sedimentary layers. It has a rich geological, paleontological and cultural history. It is also one of the most filmed locations in this part of California, with at least 175 motion pictures and pilots that have included Red Rock Canyon footage.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO