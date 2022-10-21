Read full article on original website
Residents in downtown Bakersfield light up the dark for Halloween, and for themselves
Residents of the Brownstone, a century-old apartment building in downtown Bakersfield, have been pretty good about decorating for the Christmas season each year. But Halloween had long been pretty low-key at the 12-unit brick building. That is, until Kandice Castle moved in several months ago.
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
Reports: Suspects caught on video buying lime, shovel before allegedly burying body of man believed killed on Real Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police. Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents. But he did a poor job […]
BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
Tulare County man arrested for shooting brother-in-law, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head by his brother-in-law Saturday night in Woodville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Road 168 in Woodville for a shooting. According to authorities, the […]
Kern County Libraries now offering free Narcan
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Fahra Daredia came on the show, to talk about the library's new partnership, with Kern Behavioral Health, and Drug-Free Kern. To learn more about how you can learn how to use Narcan, or get the life-saving device head to the Kern County Library's website here.
Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
Nine exotic birds stolen from pet shop in Oildale
The owner of "For the Birds and More" in Oildale says she has surveillance video of the thieves shoving the birds, some of them still needing to be hand-fed, into backpacks and pillowcases.
Police seek woman in stabbing that seriously injured man
Taft Police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday that sent a man to the hospital with a serious leg injury. Officers found the victim in the 500 block of Wildcat Way after they responded to a report of a man yelling for help at 6:39 a.m. Police said the man...
Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
Officer dragged by intoxicated teen during Porterville traffic stop, police say
PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after dragging an officer during a traffic stop, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:20 a.m., officials said an officer saw a 17-year-old driver who appeared to be under the influence in the area of Orange Avenue and Jaye Street. […]
BPD Memorial Run honors fallen officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its annual community run Saturday in honor officers who died in the line of duty. The event at the Park at River Walk honored fallen Bakersfield police officers Patrick Vegas, William Sikola, David Nelson and Dennis Moore. All money raised from registration fees will go to […]
2 arrested for storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield after search warrant
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people, accused of several storage burglaries, were arrested Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant. On Thursday, October 20, 2022., detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Burglary and Street crimes division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane. The search...
Weigh in on Sports Village, MLK Park
The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department is holding two events for the community to weigh in on parks, according to a city memo. A community workshop for Kaiser Permanente Sports Village will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Wible Fire Hall, 7320 Wible Road. It's an opportunity to give feedback and shape the village's future.
Pen in Hand: 'Jurassic Park' and 174 other films and pilots shot at Red Rock Canyon
Red Rock Canyon, about 40 miles northeast of Tehachapi in the Mojave Desert, is a place of spectacular eroded cliffs with colorful sedimentary layers. It has a rich geological, paleontological and cultural history. It is also one of the most filmed locations in this part of California, with at least 175 motion pictures and pilots that have included Red Rock Canyon footage.
Arvin schools lockouts lifted after pursuit of armed suspect ends
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School and both campuses of Grimmway Grow Academy are on lockout due to police activity in the area, according to Kern High School District public information officer Erin Briscoe. The Arvin Police Department confirmed to 17 News they are searching for an armed suspect in the area of Arvin […]
Customer reacts to ongoing burglaries at storage facility
A local storage facility under attack, facing at least a dozen break ins this year alone. Now customers concerned for their belongings are calling for action.
Police recover stolen French Bulldog, continues search for suspect
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police officers recover a stolen French Bulldog, but is searching for the alleged suspect. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:29 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 Block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft investigation. BPD said...
2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
Kaiser Permanente hosts drive to collect expired, unused drugs
The community will have a chance to get rid of expired, unused or unwanted prescription pills during a community drive Saturday hosted by Kaiser Permanente, the Bakersfield Police Department and other local agencies. Residents can drop off expired, unused or unwanted medication, shredding, eyeglasses and hearing aids, electronic waste, cell...
