Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Libraries now offering free Narcan

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Fahra Daredia came on the show, to talk about the library's new partnership, with Kern Behavioral Health, and Drug-Free Kern. To learn more about how you can learn how to use Narcan, or get the life-saving device head to the Kern County Library's website here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Police seek woman in stabbing that seriously injured man

Taft Police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday that sent a man to the hospital with a serious leg injury. Officers found the victim in the 500 block of Wildcat Way after they responded to a report of a man yelling for help at 6:39 a.m. Police said the man...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD Memorial Run honors fallen officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its annual community run Saturday in honor officers who died in the line of duty. The event at the Park at River Walk honored fallen Bakersfield police officers Patrick Vegas, William Sikola, David Nelson and Dennis Moore. All money raised from registration fees will go to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested for storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield after search warrant

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people, accused of several storage burglaries, were arrested Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant. On Thursday, October 20, 2022., detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Burglary and Street crimes division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane. The search...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Weigh in on Sports Village, MLK Park

The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department is holding two events for the community to weigh in on parks, according to a city memo. A community workshop for Kaiser Permanente Sports Village will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Wible Fire Hall, 7320 Wible Road. It's an opportunity to give feedback and shape the village's future.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Pen in Hand: 'Jurassic Park' and 174 other films and pilots shot at Red Rock Canyon

Red Rock Canyon, about 40 miles northeast of Tehachapi in the Mojave Desert, is a place of spectacular eroded cliffs with colorful sedimentary layers. It has a rich geological, paleontological and cultural history. It is also one of the most filmed locations in this part of California, with at least 175 motion pictures and pilots that have included Red Rock Canyon footage.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Arvin schools lockouts lifted after pursuit of armed suspect ends

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School and both campuses of Grimmway Grow Academy are on lockout due to police activity in the area, according to Kern High School District public information officer Erin Briscoe. The Arvin Police Department confirmed to 17 News they are searching for an armed suspect in the area of Arvin […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police recover stolen French Bulldog, continues search for suspect

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police officers recover a stolen French Bulldog, but is searching for the alleged suspect. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:29 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 Block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft investigation. BPD said...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kaiser Permanente hosts drive to collect expired, unused drugs

The community will have a chance to get rid of expired, unused or unwanted prescription pills during a community drive Saturday hosted by Kaiser Permanente, the Bakersfield Police Department and other local agencies. Residents can drop off expired, unused or unwanted medication, shredding, eyeglasses and hearing aids, electronic waste, cell...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

