Summerland, CA

News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- A legal challenge targeting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office over a fatal, high-profile shooting 3-years ago has been denied. The case centers on Cameron Ely, the son of actor Ron Ely and the fatal stabbing of Cameron's mother. These two murders that night rocked the community of Hope Ranch was The post Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Mony’s Is Now Open for Dinner

••• The holiday-themed Miracle pop-up is returning to Pearl Social. It starts November 11, and reservations are recommended. ••• An update to the report the other day about a new tenant taking over the former Montecito Wine Bistro space: the word on the streets of Montecito is that Graham Duncan of East Rock Capital signed the lease. Now we just need to find out who he’s bringing on as chef.
MONTECITO, CA

