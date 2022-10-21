••• The holiday-themed Miracle pop-up is returning to Pearl Social. It starts November 11, and reservations are recommended. ••• An update to the report the other day about a new tenant taking over the former Montecito Wine Bistro space: the word on the streets of Montecito is that Graham Duncan of East Rock Capital signed the lease. Now we just need to find out who he’s bringing on as chef.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO