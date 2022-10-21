Read full article on original website
Man suffers major injuries in rollover crash along Hwy 101 near Goleta
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning on Highway 101.
One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night
A man in his twenties sustained major injury after falling 50 feet from a cliff to land on the beach below near 6741 Del Playa Dr. in Isla Vista Friday night. The post One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Oak Tree Falls Across Paradise Road, Neighbors and Firefighters Respond
Part of a giant Oak tree fell across Paradise Road, at the Los Prietos Campground entrance, in Santa Barbara County, in the Los Padres National Forest area Saturday night, Oct 22, 2022, at 11:00 pm PST. The downed tree fell on a car -- the driver was able to disentangle...
Comedian Andy Dick arrested in Santa Barbara for felony residential burglary
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Santa Barbara on the evening of Oct. 13 for burglarizing a vacant home that was under construction. The post Comedian Andy Dick arrested in Santa Barbara for felony residential burglary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura woman sentenced to over six years for human trafficking
A Ventura woman on Tuesday was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison for human trafficking of a minor. The post Ventura woman sentenced to over six years for human trafficking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- A legal challenge targeting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office over a fatal, high-profile shooting 3-years ago has been denied. The case centers on Cameron Ely, the son of actor Ron Ely and the fatal stabbing of Cameron's mother. These two murders that night rocked the community of Hope Ranch was The post Ely family loses legal case against Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fergie lists $4.2M luxury California estate that she built with her father; vineyard, mountain views included
A California estate built by the Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and her father has been listed for more than $4.2 million. The home features a spa and a fire pit.
sitelinesb.com
Mony’s Is Now Open for Dinner
••• The holiday-themed Miracle pop-up is returning to Pearl Social. It starts November 11, and reservations are recommended. ••• An update to the report the other day about a new tenant taking over the former Montecito Wine Bistro space: the word on the streets of Montecito is that Graham Duncan of East Rock Capital signed the lease. Now we just need to find out who he’s bringing on as chef.
kclu.org
A Ventura County based non-profit needs more help packing lunches to give to those in need
180 slices of bread are being laid out and filled with ham and cheese, and made into sandwiches, as part of 90 sack lunches being put together by volunteers. Yara Raymond, one of the volunteers, told KCLU that the lunches are very much needed in the community. "We all felt...
