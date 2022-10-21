ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Mississippi Science Teachers Association Conference

The Mississippi Science Teachers Association held their annual state large convention in the present day on the Golden Nugget. Science lecturers from everywhere in the state had the prospect to work together with each other, attend a number of seminars, and go to various kinds of academic cubicles. This two-day...
Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership

MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
Maria College hopes VR nursing class becomes reality

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Could studying tips on how to be a nurse utilizing digital actuality assist handle a statewide shortage of nurses? The administration at Maria College is hoping so, with probably a whole bunch of 1000’s of federal {dollars} coming in to fund the proposed program.
Simulating Temperature In VR Apps With Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation

Virtual actuality techniques are getting higher and higher on a regular basis, however they continue to be largely ocular and auditory units, with maybe just a little haptic suggestions added in for good measure. That nonetheless leaves 40% of the 5 canonical senses out of the combination, until in fact this trigeminal nerve-stimulating VR accessory catches on.
Agtech startup Koidra lands $3.77M USDA grant to develop AI tech in partnership with universities – GeekWire

The information: Seattle-based indoor agriculture startup Koidra has obtained a $3.77 million grant in partnership with Ohio State University, Rutgers University, Cornell University and the University of Arizona. The four-year grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The tech: Founder Kenneth Tran was a principal utilized scientist for...
Daphne Koller’s Next Big Mission

As a enterprise investor, I’ve the privilege of assembly superb folks. But there’s one group of people who I believe are one thing else. Women and males who’re supremely proficient, endlessly curious, passionately dedicated, and unconstrained by disciplinary boundaries. I believe folks like these are uniquely designed to resolve the world’s most important and intractable issues. I refer to those extraordinary of us as “Missionary Misfits,” and occasionally, I’ll introduce readers to one in all them.
AI is disrupting long-held assumptions about universal grammar

Unlike the fastidiously scripted dialogue present in most books and films, the language of on a regular basis interplay tends to be messy and incomplete, stuffed with false begins, interruptions, and folks speaking over one another. From informal conversations between pals to bickering between siblings to formal discussions in a...
Ecological drivers of dog heartworm transmission in California | Parasites & Vectors

Wolstenholme AJ, Evans CC, Jimenez PD, Moorhead AR. The emergence of macrocyclic lactone resistance within the canine heartworm. Dirofilaria immitis Parasitology. 2015;142:1249–59. CAS. Grieve RB, Lok JB, Gllickman LT. Epidemiology of canine heartworm an infection. Epidemiol Rev. 1983;5:220–46. CAS. Christensen BM, Hollander AL. Effect of temperature on vector-parasite...
AI is changing scientists’ understanding of language learning – and raising questions about an innate grammar

By Morten H. Christiansen, Cornell University and Pablo Contreras Kallens, Cornell University [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission]. Unlike the fastidiously scripted dialogue present in most books and films, the language of on a regular basis interplay tends to be messy and incomplete, stuffed with false begins, interruptions and folks speaking over one another. From informal conversations between associates, to bickering between siblings, to formal discussions in a boardroom, authentic conversation is chaotic. It appears miraculous that anybody can study language in any respect given the haphazard nature of the linguistic expertise.

