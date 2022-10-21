Read full article on original website
Apple to Release OS Updates, New iPad Models, and More
Apple will likely be busy within the subsequent two weeks as it’s set to launch OS updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Also this week, Apple is scheduled to launch new iPads and the brand new Apple TV 4K subsequent week. OS Updates Available Starting Today. As...
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus launched final month as a extra reasonably priced different to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This telephone mainly changed the ‘Mini’ telephone from final 12 months. It is large, nevertheless it’s inferior to the ‘Pro Max’ mannequin. That being mentioned, this telephone has the identical base price ticket as Google’s flagship handset, which is why we’ll evaluate them on this article. We’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus.
iPhone iOS 16 Update Breaks Important Apple Video Feature
One of the iPhone’s finest digital camera options has suffered an unlucky setback. Since the introduction of iOS 16, Cinematic mode video is no-longer appropriate with key video modifying functions together with iMovie and Final Cut Pro. Currently, there’s no workaround out there. Introduced with the iPhone 13,...
Microsoft Sends Big Android 12L Update to Surface Duo
Microsoft continues to assist the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 foldable gadgets that helped it enter the Android house. While the variety of these gadgets within the wild is probably not many, those that personal one are in for an enormous replace. Today, Microsoft announced the Android 12L replace...
Galaxy A51 Gets New Update In The US With Security Enhancements
Samsung‘s Galaxy A51 is receiving a new software update in the US. No, Android 13 hasn’t arrived early for the cellphone. But the 2020 mid-ranger is getting the newest, October 2022 Android safety patch. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) is at present out there to the unlocked 4G fashions. The carrier-locked variants also needs to be part of the social gathering quickly.
Is the metaverse really the future of work?
According to Mark Zuckerberg, the “metaverse” – which the Meta founder describes as “an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content – you are in it” – will seriously change our lives. So far, Meta’s predominant metaverse product is a digital actuality...
Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16
It’s a significant Apple replace day, as the corporate is rolling out new variations of its iPhone, iPad and Mac working programs. While iPhone customers at giant have already had a style of iOS 16, this would be the first time that the majority of us will get their arms on iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
Apple Releases iOS 16.1 for iPhone With iCloud Shared Photo Library, More [Download]
Apple has launched iOS 16.1 for the iPhone bringing a number of new options together with iCloud Shared Photo Library, third occasion Live Activities, Apple Fitness+, and extra. This replace introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it simple to maintain your loved ones pictures updated. This launch additionally provides assist...
Twitter Changes Its Icons For Mobile And Desktop Platforms
Every firm has to alter up its visuals each every so often, and Twitter isn’t any completely different. It modified its icons final 12 months to make a extra streamlined look. Now, Twitter has some new icons on its cell and desktop platforms, however you gained’t actually discover for those who don’t look intently, in keeping with XDA Developers.
Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One prices increasing from today
Apple is at present growing the costs of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription companies. The Apple One bundle worth can also be rising in unison. The Apple Music month-to-month worth has been upped by ~$1 for people and ~$2 for households. Apple TV+ is rising by $2 (which solely has one tier and helps Family Sharing on all plans). Apple One can also be going up by roughly $3 per thirty days. Full pricing modifications after the break …
You Can Now Install Any Extension Using Mobile FireFox Beta
If you’re a Firefox Mobile person, then this ought to be excellent news for you. The beta model of Firefox cellular now permits you to set up any browser extensions that you really want. However, it gained’t come and not using a little elbow grease from the person.
How to turn off the always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max
IPhone 14 Pro Max always-on show. ‘s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have a brand new function known as always-on show, which many Android telephones have had for years. The benefit is that you would be able to see your widgets, such because the date and the climate, in addition to the time, in a low-light mode when your telephone is locked. Apple says this function will not drain your battery.
AI critic Gary Marcus: Meta’s LeCun is finally coming around to the things I said years ago
NYU Professor Emeritus Gary Marcus, a frequent critic of the hype that surrounds artificial intelligence, lately sat down with ZDNET to supply a rebuttal to remarks by Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, in a ZDNET interview with LeCun in September. LeCun had forged doubt on Marcus’ argument in...
How to create multiple profiles for your Facebook account
Facebook (and its father or mother firm, Meta) have not too long ago announced a number of experimental features and updates to the way it handles its customers’ social media accounts and profiles throughout its varied platforms. One significantly fascinating replace is the truth that Facebook now permits its customers to create multiple profiles which are all linked to 1 principal Facebook account.
How Clean Energy Charging for iPhone works
One of the extra fascinating new options in iOS 16.1 is one thing known as Clean Energy Charging. Apple says that this characteristic goals to “reduce your carbon footprint” by charging when decrease carbon-emission electrical energy is obtainable. In a new support document revealed at the moment, Apple has extra particulars on how this characteristic works…
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 Gets Best-Ever Price for Special Week
Samsung is internet hosting some form of particular low cost week for the subsequent a number of days known as “Samsung Week.” I do not know what the purpose is, however I do know that they’ve a lot of offers lined up for every day that you could be need to find out about. Today’s, for instance, is likely one of the greatest costs we’ve ever seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
HxGN Connect adds AI capabilities for real-time alerts
Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division introduced the addition of synthetic intelligence to HxGN Connect, Hexagon’s real-time incident heart as a service answer. HxGN Connect supplies crime and operations facilities with real-time views of various knowledge sources, collaboration channels to coordinate throughout groups and the flexibility so as...
YouTube Premium Family Plan Gets Price Hike Of Over 25%
Google has introduced a worth hike for the YouTube Premium household plan. It will now value $22.99 per thirty days within the US, a bounce of greater than 25 % from the present worth of $17.99 per thirty days. The firm lately despatched emails to subscribers notifying them of this worth hike.
It’s possible to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a Tesla — here’s how
Teslas have numerous nice issues going for them, like long range and one of the best charging networks round. But they’re removed from good, and one of many downsides is that none of them have assist for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. But It is perhaps attainable to get...
Moonlighting unacceptable: Happiest Minds | Tech News
Happiest Minds had about 4,581 workers as of September 30, 2022. IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies has mentioned moonlighting is unacceptable because it quantities to violation of job contract and that “few” workers discovered participating in such practices have been fired over the past 6-12 months. The firm...
