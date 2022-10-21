Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Soccer Falls to SDSU to Close Regular Season
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's soccer team fell to South Dakota State 2-0 on Sunday to close out the regular season at Dacotah Field. The Bison fell behind early as a defensive miscue led to an unassisted goal from Maya Hansen in the sixth minute. NDSU goalkeeper got a diving hand to Hansen's shot, but was unable to push it wide of the goal.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Hinze and Johnson Guide NDSU Volleyball Past St. Thomas, 3-0
FARGO, N.D. – Ali Hinze and Kelley Johnson each registered a double-double to help lift NDSU volleyball past St. Thomas, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Kelley Johnson posted her team-best 14th double-double of the season with a match-high 40 assists and 11 digs. Ali Hinze notched...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Adams, NDSU Men’s Golf Lead After Day One of ODU/OBX Intercollegiate
POWELLS POINT, N.C. – The North Dakota State men's golf team jumped out to an 11-shot lead on Sunday in the opening round of the 2022 ODU/OBX Intercollegiate at the Kilmarlic Golf Club. Nate Adams shot a -5 round of 66 on the par-71 course to open up a...
msumdragons.com
Dragons Take Home Paddle For Seventh Straight Year
BISMARCK, N.D. -- It certainly did not come easy, but MSUM is bringing the paddle back to Moorhead for the seventh consecutive year after a 40-38 nail-biting win over the University of Mary. The story of the game will no doubt revolve around the play of redshirt freshman wide receiver...
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Bombers finish one historic chapter, ready themselves to chase more benchmarks
CARTHAGE, Ill. — On a field where history grows with every blade of grass, the Illini West football team was intent on keeping history from happening. For nearly eight minutes, that seemed possible. Then in a blink, it became clear history wouldn’t be denied. Facing undefeated, state-ranked Macomb...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
valleynewslive.com
‘Feels like they don’t really care’: Alumni speak out against DGF school district auctioning off items
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year after the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton school district retired the old rebel logo, they are now auctioning off items that has some alumni frustrated. Some of the items include chairs and rugs, but championship trophies and banners are listed as well. “Those things, those memories,...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa bicyclist killed in Wednesday afternoon crash
KEOKUK, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Wednesday afternoon while riding a bicycle. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 136 and Cleaver Street in Keokuk. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sharon L. Robey, 70, of Niota, Ill., was heading west...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
kfgo.com
Wahpeton man seriously injured in rollover DUI motorcycle crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – One person remains seriously injured after a DUI rollover motorcycle crash six miles north of Wahpeton, N.D. Saturday evening around 6 PM. North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was southbound on Richland County Road 8 at 72nd St SE when the driver, a 60-year-old man from Wahpeton, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, entering the ditch, where the bike rolled and caught fire after coming to rest.
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Wahpeton man is fighting for his life following a crash on County Road 8. Authorities say the 60-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he did not adjust for a curve before running off the road. A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the motorcycle...
valleynewslive.com
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo-Moorhead. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
valleynewslive.com
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff’s department searching for missing Lomax man
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Lomax, Illinois man. 55-year-old Ronald G. Thompson (pictured above) of Lomax was last seen or heard from on October 7th, 2022 at 913 East 4th street in Lomax, Illinois. Thompson is described...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
