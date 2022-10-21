ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Soccer Falls to SDSU to Close Regular Season

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's soccer team fell to South Dakota State 2-0 on Sunday to close out the regular season at Dacotah Field. The Bison fell behind early as a defensive miscue led to an unassisted goal from Maya Hansen in the sixth minute. NDSU goalkeeper got a diving hand to Hansen's shot, but was unable to push it wide of the goal.
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

Hinze and Johnson Guide NDSU Volleyball Past St. Thomas, 3-0

FARGO, N.D. – Ali Hinze and Kelley Johnson each registered a double-double to help lift NDSU volleyball past St. Thomas, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Kelley Johnson posted her team-best 14th double-double of the season with a match-high 40 assists and 11 digs. Ali Hinze notched...
FARGO, ND
msumdragons.com

Dragons Take Home Paddle For Seventh Straight Year

BISMARCK, N.D. -- It certainly did not come easy, but MSUM is bringing the paddle back to Moorhead for the seventh consecutive year after a 40-38 nail-biting win over the University of Mary. The story of the game will no doubt revolve around the play of redshirt freshman wide receiver...
MOORHEAD, MN
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
KX News

Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash

WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa bicyclist killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

KEOKUK, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Wednesday afternoon while riding a bicycle. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 136 and Cleaver Street in Keokuk. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sharon L. Robey, 70, of Niota, Ill., was heading west...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022

10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
FORT MADISON, IA
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
kfgo.com

Wahpeton man seriously injured in rollover DUI motorcycle crash

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – One person remains seriously injured after a DUI rollover motorcycle crash six miles north of Wahpeton, N.D. Saturday evening around 6 PM. North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was southbound on Richland County Road 8 at 72nd St SE when the driver, a 60-year-old man from Wahpeton, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, entering the ditch, where the bike rolled and caught fire after coming to rest.
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Wahpeton man is fighting for his life following a crash on County Road 8. Authorities say the 60-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he did not adjust for a curve before running off the road. A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the motorcycle...
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo-Moorhead. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
KBUR

Henderson County Sheriff’s department searching for missing Lomax man

Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Lomax, Illinois man. 55-year-old Ronald G. Thompson (pictured above) of Lomax was last seen or heard from on October 7th, 2022 at 913 East 4th street in Lomax, Illinois. Thompson is described...
LOMAX, IL
newsdakota.com

Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
VALLEY CITY, ND

