Unison Health, a leading provider of mental health and substance use disorders treatment in Northwest Ohio, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Crisis Stabilization Unit in Bowling Green Wednesday. The new facility, the first of its kind in Wood County, will provide additional support services and treatment for those suffering from a mental health crisis. Unison’s CSU team will work directly with the Wood County Mobile Crisis Team (MCT) in providing a continuum of care. When someone – in the throes of a mental health concern and not feeling safe in their home - calls 911 or the county’s crisis line, then the Mobile Crisis Team is dispatched to immediately assess that individual and determine the best and safest next steps for them. Prior to the CSU’s opening, the MCT had just two options: work with the individual to develop a stabilization plan in their home or take them to a local emergency room. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO