sent-trib.com
Enjoy preview performance of ‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’ at library
Join the Wood County District Public Library for a preview performance of Horizon Youth Theatre’s upcoming show. Come to the library, 251 N. Main St., on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Children’s Place for a preview performance of Horizon Youth Theatre’s upcoming production of “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse,” based on the picture book by Kevin Henkes.
sent-trib.com
Trick or treat dates and times for Wood County
Trick or treat night will be held on Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. in Bowling Green. Bradner will hold trick or treat Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. Costume judging will be at the fire station at 4 p.m. Grand Rapids trick-or-treating will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. Trick or treat in Lake...
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Unison Health opens new crisis stabilization facility in Bowling Green
Unison Health, a leading provider of mental health and substance use disorders treatment in Northwest Ohio, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Crisis Stabilization Unit in Bowling Green Wednesday. The new facility, the first of its kind in Wood County, will provide additional support services and treatment for those suffering from a mental health crisis. Unison’s CSU team will work directly with the Wood County Mobile Crisis Team (MCT) in providing a continuum of care. When someone – in the throes of a mental health concern and not feeling safe in their home - calls 911 or the county’s crisis line, then the Mobile Crisis Team is dispatched to immediately assess that individual and determine the best and safest next steps for them. Prior to the CSU’s opening, the MCT had just two options: work with the individual to develop a stabilization plan in their home or take them to a local emergency room. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Bob Kreienkamp. He will speak to the Rotary Club about pickleball in Bowling Green and the new city courts . The club meets at noon on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club. Births. Madison and Justin Wilnau, a daughter,...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg presents ‘Shakespeare in Love’
PERRYSBURG — Young Will Shakespeare has writer’s block. The deadline for his new play is fast approaching, but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse … the feisty, brilliant and beautiful Viola. This crafty young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play.
sent-trib.com
Man banned from haunted house at BG mall
A Worthington man who said he was harassed in a Bowling Green haunted attraction has been banned from the spooky event. Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., for a report of a possible assault on Sunday at 8:26 p.m. Henry Lumpe,...
sent-trib.com
City prepares for leaf collection
The City of Bowling Green will begin collecting leaves during the week of Nov. 7. Leaf collection is available for addresses that are eligible for refuse/recycling collection and is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling collection schedule. A map will be posted to the city’s website (www.bgohio.org) allowing residents to...
sent-trib.com
GLCAP home-based learning program seeks families
Help with family routines, one-on-one learning, playgroups, and other opportunities are available for families through the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership Home-Based Program. The service is available at no cost for families with children ages birth-3 in Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca, counties. “The home-based program is a great resource...
sent-trib.com
William Neil (Bill) Oliver
William Neil (Bill) Oliver, age 90, of Maumee and Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on October 24, 2022. He was born on July 16, 1932, to the late Clarence Robert and Charlotte May (Gable) Oliver, in Toledo, Ohio. He married Barbara Jane Lindsey Drake on January 29, 1954. Together they raised...
sent-trib.com
Domestic violence awareness
Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention is recognized each October as the Signature Project of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Domestic violence includes physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological actions, or threats of actions, which negatively influence another person of any age. In an effort to symbolically awaken and alert our local community to this prevalent issue, Women’s Club of Bowling Green has distributed pumpkin and mum centerpieces which are being displayed in local salons and at Her Choice, as well as a Purple Mum plant to the Wood County District Public Library, pictured above. vAdditionally, in conjunction with the Cocoon, a local domestic and sexual violence shelter, posters are being displayed in downtown business windows.
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
sent-trib.com
Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities
MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
sent-trib.com
Raccoons, skunks feast on beetle explosion
This past week, the Ohio State University Extension office of Wood County received several calls and emails about yards being destroyed overnight. One caller said it looked like a golf course with holes in the ground with grass flipped up. Other areas looked like when you slice the golf ball and respond by pounding the ground with your golf club leaving holes in the ground. I can relate to that.
sent-trib.com
Delta puts an end to Lake’s tourney hopes
MILLBURY — Two unbeatens, Lake and Delta, squared off in a Division II district semifinal boys soccer game at Lake Community Stadium Monday. Someone had to lose. It took 80 minutes of soccer, two 15-minute overtimes, and a penalty kick shootout, but Delta prevailed over Lake, 2-1, to end the Flyers’ season at 14-1-3.
sent-trib.com
Owens president selected for Semiconductor Collaboration Network Steering Committee
Ohio students looking to score big in the high-tech industry and land jobs at places like Intel’s new Central Ohio computer chip plant now have a strong resource in their corner: a powerhouse group of community college and tech industry leaders who are coming together to fine-tune their training programs so they teach exactly the skills the tech industry is looking for in job candidates.
sent-trib.com
BGSU tennis concludes ITA Midwest Regionals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At the ITA Midwest Regionals, senior Ioanna Tsadari was the lone competitor on Saturday, the final day for Bowling Green State University tennis, facing Northwestern’s Maria Shusharina in the singles main draw round of 32. Tsadari fell to Shusharina, 6-0, 6-1. Shusharina and teammate...
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
sent-trib.com
Judy Allen
Judy Lynn Allen, 63, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg after a long battle with cancer. Judy was born April 4, 1959 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Orvil and Mary (Wagner) Hoseclaw. She married the love of her life, Robert Allen on August 27, 1977 and the shared 45 wonderful years.
sent-trib.com
Farmer dead after accident in field
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
