Mt. Hebron volleyball climbs back from early deficit to defeat Hammond, 3-1

Mt. Hebron (14) Rylee Donnell hits the ball over the net towards defending Hammond (4) Chloe Williams and (9) Marissa Cossa. Hammond Volleyball at Mt. Hebron High School, October 20, 2022. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

In its final home match of the regular season, Mt. Hebron volleyball knew it needed to defend its home court. That didn’t come without adversity as Hammond took the opening set.

However, the Vikings quickly rebounded in the ensuing three sets for a 14-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Hammond.

“I said, ‘It’s over, let’s reset,’” Mt. Hebron coach Tina Catanach said of her message after losing the first set. “‘This is our gym; this is our last home game. Just think about what message you want to send as a team, what you want to end our season at home like.’ They found their pride deep down and came out with a good character win.”

Mt. Hebron players cheer after winning a point against Hammond in Thursday's match. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron (7-5 overall, 4-5 Howard County) struggled with mistakes early and Hammond capitalized. The Golden Bears scored the first 13 points of the match, all with Marissa Cossa on serve. Cossa delivered a trio of aces, sparking Hammond’s attack. The Vikings battled back, but the deficit proved too large to overcome in the opening set.

“If we’re strong and we can hold serve, we tend to do well,” Hammond coach Anne Corey said. “Whenever you get a lead on another team, it gives you that confidence boost and that wiggle room for mistakes later. It was really great in the first set.”

Despite the early deficit, Mt. Hebron was unfazed. The Vikings took an early 11-4 lead in the second, catalyzed by multiple kills from Rachel Swigart. Hammond (5-7, 2-7) answered back with a run of its own, trimming the deficit to 15-13. Mt. Hebron built the lead back to five and leaned on its serving to even the match. Caroline Zheng delivered back-to-back aces to close out the second set.

Mt. Hebron's Rylee Donnell hits the ball over the net while Hammond's Chloe Williams (4) and Marissa Cossa (9) defends. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Even at one set apiece, Mt. Hebron built a narrow 15-14 lead in the third, as neither side led by more than two in the frame to that point. Then, the Vikings leaned on their serving success once again. Sydney Sherman delivered a pair of aces, part of a six-point run that extended the Vikings’ lead to seven, as they won 10 of the set’s final 11 points. Mt. Hebron finished the match with 15 aces, eight coming in the third set.

“I think it was our serving,” Catanach said. “We started serving really, really aggressively. We took advantage of when their biggest hitter was in the back row. I think that’s when we started to string together some points. Just being smart about where we place the ball, trying to force them out of system.”

The fourth set followed a similar script as neither side was able to build separation early on. Both Safi Hampton for Hammond and Ava Bradley for Mt. Hebron led their respective attacks.

“I was just being fed by my teammates,” Bradley said. “I was really excited to get the balls that I did and I think our energy was building over time and that definitely helped me.”

Just like the third set, Mt. Hebron orchestrated six straight points with multiple kills from Lauren Roselle, pushing the lead to 21-14. Roselle found success shifting to a new role, playing in the middle as opposed to the outside with Jillian Shoultz out. The Vikings closed out the match on Bradley’s team-high 19th kill, cementing one final home win during the regular season.

“Just keeping our energy up, I think that’s a big thing for us,” Bradley said. “We can definitely tell the difference when we’re all hype, excited and supporting each other. Just keep executing on that and let that determine how we play. We definitely need to continue to hold ourselves accountable to that. That’s something I think we can really see in each other when we’re struggling and that’s when we have to pick each other up. It’s important that we’re able to do that.”