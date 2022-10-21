UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke during the offseason about unfinished business with the Bruins and how they both wanted to come back for their senior seasons."He had opportunities, I had opportunities," Jaquez said Wednesday at Pac-12 media day. "But ultimately we came to the decision that we were going to come back and hang banner No. 12 in Pauley Pavilion."That's a reference to adding to UCLA's NCAA-best 11 national championships.UCLA coach Mick Cronin has five players returning who have played in a Final Four, and he is counting on that experience helping a handful of...

