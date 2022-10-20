Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Bonnema kicked cancer with fun in the sun
HAWARDEN—LeaAnn Bonnema, 56, of Hawarden celebrated 10 years cancer free this past summer. She is a survivor and if she had one piece of advice to share with others who are newly diagnosed, it would be to allow others to take the journey with you. In the beginning of...
State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines
After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City fashion show supporting local artists
Sioux City's Sound and Style festival is bigger than ever bringing in fashion trends to the Siouxland area.
Farmers help contain field fire in western Iowa
Local farmers helped fire crews and other authorities in knocking down a field fire in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday afternoon.
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
Sioux City residents injured saving dog during house fire
Smoke could be seen emitting from a residence in Sioux City in the late afternoon.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.22.22: Onawa Bank Robbery, College Loan Lawsuit Fails, Iowa Housing Price Jump, and More
Authorities in Onawa are searching for a suspected bank robber. Few details are being released. Siouxland News CBS-14 Fox-44 reports the crime happened around 10 this morning. West Monona schools issued a lockdown that was lifted a few hours later. The police chief in Cherokee says there’s a lot of...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
News Channel Nebraska
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
nwestiowa.com
Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation
SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
agupdate.com
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
MMCRU students, bus driver released from hospital after crash, officials say
MMCRU said on Facebook Thursday morning that one of their buses was involved in a crash. A few students were injured in the crash.
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old killed in rollover crash in Lincoln County
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Friday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested on warrant for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Le Mars man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Sioux County warrants for third-offense operating while under the influence and child endangerment. The arrest of Joshua Wade Thompson stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Ford Expedition driving without its headlights on about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Iowa Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Driver arrested for OWI after rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City police searching for armed robbery suspect
Police received a report of a robbery at a business on Hamilton Boulevard on Monday.
KELOLAND TV
Electric car fire closes highway west of Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion, according to a post from Vermillion Fire and EMS. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened on Highway 50 near the Business Route exit just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Crews arriving on scene found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch.
