Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.

2 DAYS AGO