Time Out Global
Enjoy free entry at these top Tokyo museums on November 3
Admission to Tokyo’s most popular museums can be pricey, but there is one specific day a year where many of the city’s top institutions open for free. That day is November 3, a public holiday in Japan known as Culture Day, which was established in 1948 for the purpose of promoting arts and culture. A large number of museums and art galleries offer free entry on this special day, such as the National Museum of Modern Art, the Tokyo National Museum, the National Museum of Nature and Science and many more.
Time Out Global
This iconic Parisian café just opened a pop-up in NYC
Even folks who have never been to Paris have probably heard of the iconic French café and tea house Angelina, known for its decadent hot chocolate and Mont Blanc dessert (originally created in the Piedmont region of Italy, the treat is made with sweetened chestnut purée vermicelli topped with whipped cream).
Time Out Global
Magical Harry Potter illuminations are coming to Osaka this Christmas
Japan’s largest city in the Kansai region, Osaka is always worth a visit for Harry Potter fans, even if it's just for the Wizarding World attraction at Universal Studios Japan theme park. This Christmas, however, Potterheads will have another reason to plan a trip to the western metropolis. Between...
Time Out Global
A look into Chinese opera, one of the oldest dramatic arts in the world
Take a look at the conventions, roles, and stories of this time-honoured performing art. Singers chant their tunes in embroidered silk, actors hop across the stage in a continuous somersault, elegant ladies toss their white, silky sleeves in sprightly dance, and finally, the scene becomes a synchronised display of jocund life. Traditions, pageantries, and the splendid past have made all the powers of Chinese opera – it is an ensemble of acting, singing, dancing, and acrobatics, with its crudest form tracing back to the ancient practice of Chinese Shamanism. From stage conventions and role categories to famous Chinese opera stories, here is a deep dive into the performing art boasting a long history and rich traditions.
Time Out Global
For all Harry Potter fans, there’s a live Order of the Phoenix orchestra coming to Singapore next February
We’ve read all the books, seen all the films. But for all die-hard Harry Potter fans, the next top-tier activity to check off on the bucket list would be by heading down to an Order of the Phoenix orchestra. This live orchestral performance is happening for the first time in Singapore next year, from February 17 to 18 at the Esplanade Theatre.
Time Out Global
In pictures: Bangkok Art Biennale is back with over 200 captivating artworks
Reflect on social and political turmoil, and hope for better days at Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) 2022. This year, the massive art festival returns with “CHAOS : CALM”, a theme inspired by what happened—both good and bad—in the last few years. More than 200 captivating art...
Time Out Global
Big Mamma Group is coming to Kensington with new restaurant Jacuzzi
Few restaurants would announce their newest opening with a sensuous Renaissance painting-esque tableau, featuring Jesus simultaneously slurping on spaghetti and mournfully holding a pizza aloft. But it's exactly what we'd expect from Big Mamma Group. This outfit is the brains behind bonkers temples to Italian culinary kitsch including Gloria in Shoreditch, Fitzrovia’s Circolo Popolare, and most recently Ave Mario in Covent Garden: they're known for their gargantuan dishes, fun-loving vibes and kitschy, highly insta-worthy interiors.
Time Out Global
Dracula’s castle is throwing the ultimate Halloween party
Of all the spooky places you could think of to spend Halloween, it’s hard to get more bone-chilling than Dracula’s castle in Transylvania. And you’re in luck: it exists, and it throws one hell of a Halloween party. Okay, so the fortress popularly known as ‘Dracula’s Castle’...
Time Out Global
Why you should get into cumbia: South America’s most spectacular musical style
If you’ve not heard of cumbia, there’s never been a better time to get in-the-know. One of Colombia’s finest cultural exports, it’s a style of music and dance that is so irresistibly grooved that it simply makes you move, whether you like it or not. And...
Time Out Global
The ‘Newsies’ musical is coming to London
‘Newsies’, the industrial-action musical adored by millennials, is coming to London. It’s the story of the 1899 New York newsboys’ strike, when the poorly paid child labour force that sold newspapers on the streets held the industry to ransom for better wages and working conditions. The original...
