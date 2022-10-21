Take a look at the conventions, roles, and stories of this time-honoured performing art. Singers chant their tunes in embroidered silk, actors hop across the stage in a continuous somersault, elegant ladies toss their white, silky sleeves in sprightly dance, and finally, the scene becomes a synchronised display of jocund life. Traditions, pageantries, and the splendid past have made all the powers of Chinese opera – it is an ensemble of acting, singing, dancing, and acrobatics, with its crudest form tracing back to the ancient practice of Chinese Shamanism. From stage conventions and role categories to famous Chinese opera stories, here is a deep dive into the performing art boasting a long history and rich traditions.

