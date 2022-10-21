Read full article on original website
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
WBKO
Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he crashed his truck into the lake at Basil Griffin Park. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his vehicle into the pond at Basil Griffin Park.
wymt.com
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
wymt.com
Wayne County man facing multiple charges following crash that leaves another driver injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after police say he caused a crash while drunk and high. Around 8:20 Sunday night, two Wayne County deputies were called to East Highway 90 for a reckless driver complaint. On the way to that, they were told the car hit another one, leaving the driver of the second vehicle with possible serious injuries.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal shooting in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on Butler Way. Officials say Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the 100 block of Butler Way Sunday. BGPD responded to the location just after midnight after receiving a call of a shooting.
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
1 dead following Hendersonville apartment fire
One person has died after an apartment caught fire Saturday night in Hendersonville.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
wnky.com
WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and the husband-and-wife chef team, Nick & Audra Guidry, announced that a new restaurant and bakehouse will open in Historic Downtown Lebanon. The Guidry’s are opening their bakery-coffeehouse Slow Hand Bakehouse in late 2022 and the Juniper restaurant in early 2023. Nick and Audra Guidrey are Lebanon residents and the owners […] The post New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Jackson County man arrested on arson charges
A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.
wjle.com
Warden Charged with Aggravated Assault in Knife Attack
An argument between two women recently resulted in a knife assault. 25-year-old Megan Lynn Warden was arrested by Smithville Police for aggravated assault on October 13. According to police, Warden and the victim got into an argument behind the residence of 624 Highland Street and during the confrontation, Warden pulled out a knife and cut the victim on her face and jawline. Bond for Warden is $5,000 and her court date is October 27.
2 men arrested on identity theft charges
Two California men were arrested in Hendersonville on identity theft charges.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
Fundraiser for Hendersonville officer diagnosed with terminal cancer
Officer Danny Ellis was with the Hendersonville Police Department for nearly 25 years before the diagnosis ended his career.
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
k105.com
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
Hartsville man charged in connection with toddler’s death
A Hartsville man has been charged in connection with the death of a toddler back in February.
