ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he crashed his truck into the lake at Basil Griffin Park. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his vehicle into the pond at Basil Griffin Park.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wayne County man facing multiple charges following crash that leaves another driver injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after police say he caused a crash while drunk and high. Around 8:20 Sunday night, two Wayne County deputies were called to East Highway 90 for a reckless driver complaint. On the way to that, they were told the car hit another one, leaving the driver of the second vehicle with possible serious injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal shooting in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on Butler Way. Officials say Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the 100 block of Butler Way Sunday. BGPD responded to the location just after midnight after receiving a call of a shooting.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
tntechoracle.com

Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act

The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
SPARTA, TN
wnky.com

WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and the husband-and-wife chef team, Nick & Audra Guidry, announced that a new restaurant and bakehouse will open in Historic Downtown Lebanon. The Guidry’s are opening their bakery-coffeehouse Slow Hand Bakehouse in late 2022 and the Juniper restaurant in early 2023. Nick and Audra Guidrey are Lebanon residents and the owners […] The post New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
wjle.com

Warden Charged with Aggravated Assault in Knife Attack

An argument between two women recently resulted in a knife assault. 25-year-old Megan Lynn Warden was arrested by Smithville Police for aggravated assault on October 13. According to police, Warden and the victim got into an argument behind the residence of 624 Highland Street and during the confrontation, Warden pulled out a knife and cut the victim on her face and jawline. Bond for Warden is $5,000 and her court date is October 27.
SMITHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy