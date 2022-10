The Utah Valley University women's golf team will compete in The Clash at Boulder Creek, Oct. 23-25, at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada. The tournament will be a 54-hole, three-round, three-day event that will begin on Sunday, Oct. 23, with an 11:30 a.m. (PT) shotgun start. The second and third rounds will take place on Monday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 25 with shotgun starts each of those days at 8 a.m. (PT).

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO