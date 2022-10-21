Gamenight: Sabres lead Flames 4-1

It's stop number two of three for the Buffalo Sabres in Western Canada, as the blue and gold visit the Calgary Flames inside Scotiabank Saddledome. Stop number one went well for the Sabres; doubling up the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Goalie Eric Comrie stopped 46 of 48 Oilers shots two nights ago, and he gets the nod once again versus the Flames.

The home team struck first on this night. Just 4:21 into the game, Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane potted his second goal of the season with help from linemates Nazem Kadri and Dillon Dube.

The Sabres answered quickly, a little over two minutes later. Dylan Cozens' first goal of the campaign came thanks to a little "stick-to-it"-iveness, as the upstart forward jammed home a loose puck.

Just past the halfway point of the opening period, bit of history was made by a fifth-year defenseman in the midst of an ongoing scoring streak.

Rasmus Dahlin's fourth goal in as many games made it 2-1 Buffalo.

The rampant Sabres attack continued on later in the frame, as Casey Mittelstadt joined the fun on a penalty kill. Mittelstadt's 34th-career goal was of the short-handed variety; a filthy backhand up above the reach of Calgary's Jakob Markstrom.

That would also be one of the last shots Markstrom would face on Thursday night, as Flames head coach Darryl Sutter pulled the veteran netminder during the first intermission. Sutter opted for backup Dan Vladar to start the middle frame, and he was promptly greeted by this shot from Alex Tuch to make it 4-1 Sabres.

BUF: 6:34 - Dylan Cozens (1) (Jacob Bryson, Vinnie Hinostroza); 10:49 - Rasmus Dahlin (4) (J-J Peterka, Vinnie Hinostroza); 13:10 - Casey Mittelstadt (1) SHG (Vinnie Hinostroza)

CGY: 4:21 - Andrew Mangiapane (2) (Nazem Kadri, Dillon Dube)

BUF: 11:37 - Alex Tuch (Tripping - 2 min.)

CGY: 8:20 - Bench minor (Too many men on the ice - 2 min.)

What's Next?

The blue and gold head to Vancouver, British Columbia to visit the Canucks on Saturday night. Puck drop inside Rogers Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET, and pregame coverage on the flagship home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550 - starts at 9 p.m. ET with Brian Koziol.