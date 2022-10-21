Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a rough performance against Michigan two weeks ago, Sean Clifford bounced back in a big way during the White Out against Minnesota by being named the Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week. The sixth year senior had his best game of the season throwing for a season high 295 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes.
abc27.com
Jalen Pickett ready to lead Penn State basketball
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —Year two with Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry is underway and with a strong incoming freshmen class paired with a solid veteran core, he feels Penn State can take a big step forward this season. Speaking with the media at the Men’s Basketball Media Day, Shrewsberry...
abc27.com
Pa. State System of Higher Education sees enrollment drop
(WHTM) — Shippensburg University says overall enrollment is down, but there is a silver lining. Enrollment of first-time students grew by seven percent, which they say it’s the largest increase in freshmen the system has seen in a long time. “This last weekend we had an open house....
abc27.com
We Salute You: Charles R. Yocum
(WHTM) — Wednesday’s military hero is Charles R. Yocum from Shippensburg, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a fireman on board the USS Chukawan and USS General J. H. McRae. He has since passed away. We salute him and thank him for...
abc27.com
Taco Bell opening newly renovated Cumberland County location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The newly renovated Taco Bell in Carlisle is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. According to Taco Bell’s public relations team, the restaurant on 401 E. High St. in Carlisle is expected to open up in either the first or second week of November.
abc27.com
PennDOT announces weekend I-81 bridge repairs
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that a bridge crew in Dauphin County will be performing deck spall repairs this weekend on an Interstate 81 bridge. According to a release from PennDOT, the repairs will take place on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
abc27.com
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman charged with threatening church patrons with firearm
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged after allegedly threatening church members with a firearm on Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township around 10 a.m. for an armed individual making threats. Troopers...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged after attempted stabbing; PSP
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after an attempted stabbing in Elizabethville. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers in Lykens responded to a reported attempted stabbing on October 6. Troopers say Damien Scott, 22, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife. Troopers...
