Student Senate Winter Warmth Drive
The SPSCC Student Senate is holding a Winter Warmth Drive the week of Oct 24-28! The Senate is asking for new and unused winter warmth clothing items like socks, gloves, hats, scarves, and blankets. Donations can be made at the Office of Student Life, located upstairs in Building 27, anytime during the week, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
Tumwater’s budget committee sets aside 2023 human services funding to non-profits
Tumwater’s budget and finance committee approved the allocation of its 2023 human services funding during a meeting on Wednesday, October 19. The $15,000 fund was split between five organizations, with representatives from each group speaking during the meeting to talk about their organization and showed what they do for Tumwater.
Thinking about the proposed Regional Fire Authority? So is Larry Dzieza
When Larry Dzieza saw that a square root was part of a formula that Olympia and Tumwater were planning to propose that would calculate a new fee to cover some of the costs involved with providing fire and emergency medical services, the Olympia resident got curious. The Olympia Tumwater Fire...
