The SPSCC Student Senate is holding a Winter Warmth Drive the week of Oct 24-28! The Senate is asking for new and unused winter warmth clothing items like socks, gloves, hats, scarves, and blankets. Donations can be made at the Office of Student Life, located upstairs in Building 27, anytime during the week, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO