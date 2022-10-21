Read full article on original website
Related
globeslcc.com
SLCC’s Student Writing and Reading Center bounces back
After more than two years adapting schedules and teaching methods around the ever-shifting COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Lake Community College’s Student Writing and Reading Center is seeing the numbers of students using the service bounce back. The center’s services – available online and in-person at the South City, Redwood and...
globeslcc.com
SLCC will revamp its business building with $10M donation from Gail Miller’s foundation
With the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation acting as a partner, Salt Lake Community College announced in an event on Thursday that it will be renovating its business building at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The largest-ever single cash donation received by the college, $10 million from the Miller...
globeslcc.com
Salt Lake City drag scene thrives despite pushback
Salt Lake City is known as the hub for the Latter-Day Saints and a crossroads for world-class outdoor attractions. But a different scene is emerging: the drag scene. Drag performance has exploded in Salt Lake City in the past few years, much of it credited to the mainstream cultural acceptance of it.
Comments / 0