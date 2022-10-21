ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Salina Post

Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge

A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile in Topeka has been arrested for an attempted weekend burglary of a local business. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 15th St. with reports of a burglary alarm that had sounded at a business.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Teen taken into custody after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

14, 16-year-old accused of arson involving Kan. sheriff's car

BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are conducting an arson investigation and have made an arrest. On September 6, two suspects were involved with an arson incident involving a Brown County Patrol car, according to Sheriff John Merchant. On Friday, the sheriff's office reported the arrest of a 14-year-old and a...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Truck strikes Manhattan man on electronic scooter

RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Manhattan. The RCPD reported a 2017 Chevy 1500 driven by Kadye Fernholz, 20, Manhattan, was westbound on Kimball Avenue at N. Manhattan. The pickup turned and struck a southbound Segway Ninebot electronic scooter driven by...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head

An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
OGDEN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Multiple burglaries reported for businesses in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity following a recent uptick in burglaries. The department put out a warning encouraging businesses and the community to be alert and to report suspicious activity. 27 News reached out to the TPD to find out more and […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

