Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge
A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
WIBW
JC man arrested after meth, marijuana found when suspicious vehicle stopped
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was arrested after meth and marijuana were found when a suspicious vehicle was stopped in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 77.
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
WIBW
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
WIBW
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile in Topeka has been arrested for an attempted weekend burglary of a local business. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 15th St. with reports of a burglary alarm that had sounded at a business.
WIBW
Teen taken into custody after narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
14, 16-year-old accused of arson involving Kan. sheriff's car
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are conducting an arson investigation and have made an arrest. On September 6, two suspects were involved with an arson incident involving a Brown County Patrol car, according to Sheriff John Merchant. On Friday, the sheriff's office reported the arrest of a 14-year-old and a...
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Truck strikes Manhattan man on electronic scooter
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Manhattan. The RCPD reported a 2017 Chevy 1500 driven by Kadye Fernholz, 20, Manhattan, was westbound on Kimball Avenue at N. Manhattan. The pickup turned and struck a southbound Segway Ninebot electronic scooter driven by...
1350kman.com
Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head
An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
Multiple burglaries reported for businesses in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity following a recent uptick in burglaries. The department put out a warning encouraging businesses and the community to be alert and to report suspicious activity. 27 News reached out to the TPD to find out more and […]
KC man pleads guilty to role in massive drug conspiracy case
A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to his role in a massive drug conspiracy that prosecutors also linked to two murders.
WIBW
Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
Authorities search for person accused of setting 24 grass fires in Kansas
Douglas County investigators as the public for help as they try to find the person accused of setting 24 suspicious grassfires in two months.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0