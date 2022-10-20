Read full article on original website
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as investors brace for megacap earnings
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq, as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields lifted megacap growth companies including Microsoft and Alphabet ahead of their earnings reports later in the day.
Wall Street bonuses to plunge 22% this year - NY state comptroller
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street bonuses in 2022 are expected to fall 22% or more from last year's bumper payouts, according to a report from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, as tough economic conditions choked off demand for deals.
Rebound Anticipated For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after halting the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 2,975-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.
Asian Markets Trading Mixed
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Tuesday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, amid uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates in the U.S. ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. However, a recent report about the US Fed signaling a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes is aiding market sentiment. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday.
Singapore Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Deepavali, the Singapore stock market had finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 55 points or 1.8 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,970-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Tuesday. The...
Will the Federal Reserve Sink Cannabis Stocks, Or Will It Make Smart Investors Richer?
With the regulators at the Federal Reserve opting to try to control high inflation by making it more expensive for companies to borrow money for the better part of a year now, it's a hard time to be a growth investor. Uncertainty surrounding the Fed's interest rate hikes is hitting the market like a truck, making the rapidly expanding businesses of yesteryear into the bugbears of portfolios today.
Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Tumbling Today
Chinese stocks were pulling back en masse today after President Xi Jinping was awarded a third term as China's president following a gathering of Communist Party leaders. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 6.4% on the news, and the Shanghai Composite lost 2%. Among the Chinese tech stocks to fall today were Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI).
UBS Q3 Profit Down; Stock Rises
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG reported Tuesday lower profit in its third quarter with weakness in all segments. Looking ahead, the company said it remains disciplined on risk management and cost efficiency as it heads into the fourth quarter. UBS shares were gaining around 5 percent in the morning trading in Switzerland.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction in a largely muted early trade on Tuesday, as investors assessed weakness in Asia, while weighing prospects of slower pace of U.S. Fed rate hikes ahead. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.02% at 17,734.95 as of 0349...
What's Going On With Tesla Shares?
Up more than 800% over the last five years, Tesla TSLA shares have been a stellar investment. However, the fun has abruptly stopped in 2022, with the stock down more than 40% YTD and widely underperforming the general market. Logistical issues have been a thorn in the company’s side, with...
Silvergate Capital Has Seen $2.7 Billion of Deposit Outflows This Year -- Should Investors Be Concerned?
Heading into this year, it seemed like deposits at crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) might never stop growing. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Silvergate only had about $2.6 billion of deposits. Now, it has about $12 billion. But this year, the bank has started to see outflows as...
I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market
Defined as the ability to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions, resilience is an excellent quality to look for in stocks as we find ourselves in a bear market. By finding durable operators capable of withstanding any market condition, investors can add precious stability to their portfolios in volatile times.
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist
The stock market may look dour right now, but there's a good reason to rejoice. This year's sharp decline has been broad based and caused the share prices of numerous companies to fall to multi-year lows. This means that the baby has essentially been thrown out with the bathwater, and good companies are also seeing their valuations pummeled without good reason.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2023
Three words can make you a lot of money over the long run. What are those three words? Dividends, buy, and hold. Dividends made up over half of the S&P 500's total return since 1990. Following a buy-and-hold strategy would have prevented you from locking in significant losses during the sell-offs of 2001, 2008, and 2020. And the approach can almost certainly do the same in the current market decline.
3 Hail Mary Plays to Bring Your Stock Portfolio Back From the Brink
Has your portfolio's value taken an unusually big hit this year? Perhaps you've suffered what most investors would consider a complete wipeout. Maybe you're rethinking when -- or even if -- you'll be able to retire. Not to suggest that the emotional devastation isn't just as difficult as the financial...
Portland General Electric Increases Long-Term EPS Growth Guidance; Reaffirms 2022 Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) said the company is increasing long-term EPS growth guidance from 4% to 6% from a 2019 base year to 5% to 7% EPS from a 2022 adjusted base year. The company also increased long-term load growth guidance from 1.5% to 2%. PGE reaffirmed...
International Seaways (INSW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, International Seaways (INSW) closed at $40.87, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Will Coca-Cola Stock See Higher Levels Post Q3 Results?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect Coca-Cola to report revenue and earnings above the consensus estimates. Coca-Cola should benefit from pricing actions, but the forex headwinds may weigh on the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to trend higher in the near term. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that KO stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Coca-Cola Earnings Preview has additional details.
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $68.76, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
