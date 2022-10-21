Read full article on original website
Scottish ancestry presentation at next Placer Genealogical Society meeting
The Placer County Genealogical Society is holding its general meeting Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Beecher Room at the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada Street, Auburn. Everyone is welcome to attend. The speaker will be Mark McLaren with a comprehensive presentation on “Researching Your Scottish Ancestors.”. McLaren...
Officer by night, coach by day: Jon Scofield leads junior varsity football in Lincoln to success
Being a police officer is a very difficult job. So is being a football coach and leading a team to a 28-2 record over five seasons. Jon Scofield has managed to do both as his law enforcement career spans nearly 20 years and the last seven years have included being a football coach in Lincoln.
Free medication take-back across Placer County on Oct. 29
A free medication take-back event will take place at many locations across Placer County and in Truckee on Saturday, Oct. 29. Local law enforcement, in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will hold drop-offs at nine locations in western Placer County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, vape devices with batteries removed and veterinary medications.
Auburn State Theatre: Tannahill Weavers offer celebration in Celtic music
THE TANNAHILL WEAVERS When: Friday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. Where: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn Run time: 2 hours with intermission Reserved seating: Tickets: $30, plus $6 fees Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. Just in time for Samhain (Celtic New Year’s Eve), celebrate the rich musical heritage of...
Cycling through Placer County
There are many reasons to ride your bike. Sometimes. it’s for the challenge of besting your personal record riding up Baxter Grade. Other times, it’s just for fun. There is nothing better than the camaraderie of a compatible group of folks on bikes but often the solitude of a quiet road is just what you need.
Jessup's X-factor: Placer alum Xavier Lovelace ready to make an impact on hardwood
“He’s a guy that is going to be our X-factor this season. He's a guy that can turn the game on its head for us in a lot of different ways,” William Jessup basketball coach Lance Von Vogt says. An X-factor is a fitting role for a player...
Colfax finds its stride in win over Twelve Bridges
COLFAX 42, TWELVE BRIDGES 21 Colfax 7 14 14 7 - 42 Twelve Bridges 0 6 7 8 - 21 Colfax - Kenny Gull 24 pass from River Roach (Cannon Tomlin kick) Colfax - Malachi Thompson 12 run (Tomlin kick) TB - Isaiah Rodriguez 78 pass from Whit Kruse (PAT failed) Colfax - Austin Liden 8 run (Tomlin kick) Colfax - Thompson 16 run (PAT blocked) TB - Nathan Crawford 54 run (Mason Starbuck kick) Colfax - Gull 38 run (2-pt good) Colfax - Thompson 10 run (Tomlin kick)
Placer sneaks into Sac-Joaquin Section volleyball playoffs
Placer High School's girls volleyball team entered the week needing two wins to secure a second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth, clinging to the fourth and final bid in the Foothill Valley League. The Hillgals rose to the occasion, defeating West Park and Oakmont in straight sets to improve to...
