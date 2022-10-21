Read full article on original website
Related
boundingintocrypto.com
Why Bitcoin And NFTs Are Attracting The Super Wealthy In Hong Kong
Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens are among the hottest trends in the crypto space today, and those with the wherewithal don’t mind shelling out excessive amounts of dough to invest in them. On To Bitcoin…. Even when currently trading at a price that is 72% lower than its November 2021...
boundingintocrypto.com
How ethereum’s merge made crypto mining more sustainable
Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest targets for critique. But it’s not likely that bitcoin will follow suit. Instead, the bitcoin network is sticking with a system called proof-of-work, in which highly specialized computers try to guess a winning number that serves to validate transactions and create new coins. This is what’s known as mining.
boundingintocrypto.com
Toncoin Gains Over 14% In Value During The Turbulent Week
Toncoin is outperforming major coins despite a turbulent week for the crypto market. The coin experienced a surge of over 14% within the week, leaving traders with huge profits. Toncoin is currently trading at $1.44 per coin, a 4.68% gain in the last 24 hours. Toncoin’s gains also extend to...
boundingintocrypto.com
Binance Obtains Registration as Crypto Service Provider in Cyprus – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will be able to offer services for digital assets in Cyprus as the platform is now registered with the country’s securities regulator. The news comes after the company obtained similar approvals in several other European jurisdictions. Global Exchange Binance to Comply With Cyprus Crypto Regulations. Binance,...
boundingintocrypto.com
State of Decentralized Finance Remains Lackluster, Value Locked in Defi Slid 67% in 6 Months – Defi Bitcoin News
During the last 125 days or roughly four months, the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (defi) has been range bound within the $50 billion to $65 billion region. The TVL in defi has shed significant value during the past six months as it dropped from $161 billion on April 1, down more than 67% lower to today’s $51.72 billion.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
boundingintocrypto.com
Next 6 Cryptocurrencies Waiting to Explode in 2023
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. 2022 saw numerous cryptos launch presales, but few were successful. Dash2Trade’s latest presale will be successful. Let’s look at some projects and coins that might yield 10x returns by 2023. Dash 2 Trade. Dash 2...
boundingintocrypto.com
Hong Kong Presents Digital Currency Prototype, Project Aurum – Finance Bitcoin News
Financial authorities in Hong Kong have unveiled a prototype of the Chinese autonomous territory’s own central bank digital currency called Project Aurum. The two-tier platform features a wholesale interbank and a retail e-wallet system, participants revealed. Hong Kong to Issue Retail Tokens and Stablecoins as Part of Project Aurum.
boundingintocrypto.com
Volumes on crypto investment products drop to 2-year low: CoinShares
On Oct 24, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that digital asset investment products saw $5 million worth of cumulative outflows last week in a continuation of what it calls an “apathetic period” that began in September 2022.
boundingintocrypto.com
Fed Isn’t Too Hawkish and Crypto Is ‘Kind of Irrelevant’ – Economics Bitcoin News
JPMorgan Chase’s president that crypto “is kind of irrelevant in the scheme of things.” Commenting on the U.S. economy, he defended the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, emphasizing that if the Fed’s action “causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time” then “that is the price we have to pay.”
boundingintocrypto.com
Oanda brokerage firm partners with Paxos to offer crypto trading in the US
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Oanda, a multi-asset trading service provider based in New York, has unveiled cryptocurrency trading services within the United States. The company will do this through a partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure service provider. Oanda partners...
boundingintocrypto.com
How you can mine crypto from your phone
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Mining is a distributed computer method used to create cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It is a process used by miners (network users) to confirm the validity of blockchain transactions and maintain network security by avoiding double spending. Miners receive a certain amount of BTC as payment for their labor.
boundingintocrypto.com
Cosmos (ATOM) Experiencing A Downtrend Since Last 2 Months
Cosmos (ATOM) started this year with a bang by attaining its all-time high (ATH) on January 17 when it traded for $44.45. But just like other cryptocurrencies, it failed to sustain that level and was relentlessly pummeled by the volatile crypto market. Cosmos has been down by 16.8% over the...
boundingintocrypto.com
Check why Crypto Prices Fluctuate
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Fed (Federal Reserve) maintains its financial tightening policy in the face of consistently rising inflation within the US. Another 75 basis point increase in interest rates was announced this month. The Fed’s actions, as well as the global macroeconomic environment, promote the strengthening of the US currency and the DXY index, which reflects its strength.
boundingintocrypto.com
CFTC Says Over 20% Of Cases It Handled This Year Involved Crypto
The CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) are two regulating offices in U.S. that have been the subjects of a number of debates as to who should have oversight on the crypto market and the illicit activities that involve cryptocurrencies. It is public knowledge that...
boundingintocrypto.com
Cardano NFT Volume Hits New ATH Rising Over 300%
Data shows the total volume of the Cardano-based NFTs has reached a new all-time high after surging up more than 300% in the last ten days. Cardano Daily NFT Volume Sets New ATH At 4 Million ADA. Ater having remained low for the last few months, the 24 hour volumes...
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto incubators have a responsibility to maintain fiscal discipline
Contrary to popular belief, a bear market provides ideal conditions for startup founders and developers to work on technological innovations. The absence of market frenzy and speculative investing helps startups to focus on the fundamentals, which are beneficial in the long run. However, bear markets dry up capital sources, and liquidity becomes the proverbial mirage of an oasis in the desert sand. Thus, startups turn toward incubators who become messiahs with their network of angel investors and venture capitalists.
boundingintocrypto.com
Investment Strategist Discusses Bitcoin ‘Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’ — Says Price Should Continue to Rise – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist says bitcoin “may be entering an inexorable phase of its migration into the mainstream.” In addition, the cryptocurrency may also “be entering unstoppable maturation stage,” the strategist added, expecting the price of bitcoin to continue to rise over time. Bitcoin’s...
boundingintocrypto.com
Innovative blockchain/P2E games find a new hotspot in India; Calvaria presale
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. With the introduction of Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs, the gaming industry is going through various changes on a global scale. On the other hand, traditional games run on centralized systems and are managed by big businesses that typically have total control over the gaming environment. Additionally, the money from in-app purchases only flowed in one direction, from the players’ purses to the game developers’.
boundingintocrypto.com
Metacask unveils blockchain-based inventory tool Trakr
Metacask’s Trakr is a blockchain-powered inventory management and asset tracking solution, the first such fully integrated system for the spirits industry. Metacask, a leading marketplace for spirits-backed NFTs, has launched Trakr, the first blockchain-based solution designed to simplify inventory management for producers and brands within the spirits industry. Trakr’s...
Comments / 0