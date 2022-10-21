Read full article on original website
Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits has heard conflicting views about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy though it allows for later abortions to prevent substantial harm to a pregnant woman or her death. Martina Badell is a doctor who specializes in maternal and fetal health. She said during trial Tuesday that the exception is unclear and has “hand-tied” doctors in the state. An obstetrician and gynecologist who testified for the state of Georgia said she expects doctors in the state will eventually receive guidance on that exception.
Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor’s debate
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Fights over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, in their only televised campaign debate. Zeldin vowed Tuesday to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms his first day in office. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and former President Donald Trump. Hochul called Zeldin an “election denier” as she tried to link him to Trump’s false claims of election fraud in 2020. Hochul has enjoyed a strong lead over Zeldin in much of the polling. But Zeldin has campaigned on calls to reduce a surge in violent crime.
Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of “stoking violence” and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people. Dixon says voters have felt the pain of the Democrat’s failures and “you deserve better.” The two candidates met Tuesday for the final debate before the November election in the battleground state. Dixon is a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She’s hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage. They criticized each other on the economy, school safety, abortion and other issues.
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Democrat Adam Frisch is trying to downplay his own party affiliation as he tries to lure Republican voters who he thinks are weary of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s brand of what he calls “angertainment.” A former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, Frisch is trying to portray himself as a conservative businessman in his upset bid. GOP voters outnumber Democratic voters 150,000 to 115,000 in the district. Boebert for her part isn’t backing down from the firebrand ways that have earned her widespread notoriety, frequent national TV appearances and a spot on the so-called MAGA Squad.
Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters will soon cast votes on a ballot measure state lawmakers crave. It’s a proposed constitutional amendment to grant the legislature more scheduling flexibility and especially the power to call itself into special session. If ratified Nov. 8, the measure would shift more power toward the legislature. It’s a potentially far-reaching measure that would let lawmakers meet in regular session longer into the year. And it would alter the balance between governors and the legislature. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has called the proposal a “power grab” by GOP lawmakers and a potential disruption to the traditional separation of powers.
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA...
Justices to sort out if mail-in ballot envelopes need dates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Senior Pennsylvania elections officials are arguing in a new court filing that handwritten dates on the envelopes that many state voters use to mail in their ballots shouldn’t be mandatory. The brief filed with the state Supreme Court on Tuesday says that’s partially because the Legislature in 1968 acted to deemphasize the importance of dates on envelopes. Some county officials who run the nuts and bolts of vote counting are poised to throw out ballots without the proper dates in next month’s election, while others are expected to count them. The Republican plaintiffs say if those ballots aren’t thrown out they should at least be segregated during counting.
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem’s airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft says that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie says that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019.
Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences. The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Steven H. Downs filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals. A jury in February found Downs guilty of murder and sexual assault in the death of Sophie Sergie in a dorm on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in 1993. He was later sentenced to 75 years in prison. Sergie’s death baffled investigators until a DNA match using genetic genealogy tracing led them to Downs, who was arrested in 2019 in Maine.
